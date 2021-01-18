Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : Fast-Forward to a Sustainable Future

01/18/2021 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schneider Electric Poll

Which technology is helping lead the transition to a more sustainable future for industry?

  • AI
  • Cloud
  • Augmented Reality
  • Blockchain

View Results

Loading ...

Despite increasing sustainability efforts across the globe, the United Nations 2020 update reported 2019 as the second warmest year on record, with climate change accelerating much faster than anticipated. With the simultaneous ongoing acceleration of the global pandemic, the need for the nations of the world to act in unison for a sustainable future has never been more urgent.

Share your bold idea to win and save the planet

Technology has a pivotal role to play in helping us shape a sustainable future as individuals, communities, and industries. PwC, the global consultancy, estimates that digital technologies can help to deliver up to ten of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, shaping over 70% of the outcomes. That's just existing technologies, without the further innovations that the pandemic is driving on top. With the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart devices and automation systems continuing to streamline our homes, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies such as cloud and AI playing an increasingly vital role in helping industries remain efficient and agile, the potential for technology to drive sustainability is growing all the time. Indeed, global consultancy McKinsey estimates that such IoT technologies could have an annual economic impact of over $11.1 trillion by 2025 across many different settings, including factories, cities, retail environments, and even the human body.

Schneider Electric and AVEVA are committed to leading the digitization of industries, collectively investing more than €$1.35 billion in R&D in 2020 alone and continuing to help customers reimagine their operations to drive sustainability and achieve efficiencies across a variety of metrics and measures.

With an ever-growing challenge on our hands, access to next-gen energy management and integrated software solutions that can realize the very latest in ecology savings, energy efficiency and digital collaboration is the key. We need to empower individuals and businesses to change how they live and work, driving energy efficiency, circularity, and sustainable performance. Schneider and AVEVA's collaboration on Smart Factory innovation is just one example of the collective power such technologies can bring. But there's much more we need to do.

To decelerate climate change, we'll need not just the technologies we have today, but also fresh ideas to reshape tomorrow. This is what the Schneider Go Green competition, in partnership with AVEVA, comes in. We need your bold ideas! What technology gaps do we need to fill to enable tomorrow's industries to work more efficiently? How will workers in ten years' time be enabled to live and work without compromising the environment? How can we fast-track a more sustainable world?

It's easy to enter, and it could just change your life - and our planet's future.

Don't delay! Grab a teammate and share your bold idea to shape our sustainable future now!

REGISTER TODAY at Schneider Go Green 2021 for a sustainable future

Check out Simon's previous blog on de-coding the future!

Stay up to date with Go Green by following us on social media!

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:03:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
05:04aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Fast-Forward to a Sustainable Future
PU
04:46aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Enel and the World Economic Forum Publish 'Net Zero Carbon ..
AQ
04:46aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : New smart home 'Energy Centre' from Schneider Electric
AQ
04:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, ENEL, AND THE WO : an Integrated approach' report
PU
04:12aCES 2021 : Schneider Electric brings sustainable energy management choices direc..
PU
04:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : acquires DC Systems B.V. to advance innovations in electric..
PU
04:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : included in the Top 25 Corporate Startup Stars in 2020 by M..
PU
01:42aHEALTHCARE AT THE EDGE : Reduce your spending and improve patient satisfaction w..
PU
01/17SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : EV charging behaviour under the spotlight could lead to red..
PU
01/15SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, ENEL, AND THE WO : an Integrated approach' report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 982 M 30 174 M 30 174 M
Net income 2020 2 109 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Net Debt 2020 4 800 M 5 797 M 5 797 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 66 573 M 80 490 M 80 411 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 119,75 €
Last Close Price 124,35 €
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.11%80 490
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.66%133 276
NIDEC CORPORATION4.39%76 463
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.70%49 606
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.73%49 305
WEG S.A.13.76%34 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ