  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Schneider Electric SE
  News
  Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:41 2022-11-02 am EDT
130.64 EUR   +0.77%
04:10aSchneider Electric : Foundation engaged at COP27 in support of young people and local communities
PU
04:01aAs COP27 approaches, Schneider Electric urges collective, systemic action for a fair energy transition
GL
04:00aAs COP27 approaches, Schneider Electric urges collective, systemic action for a fair energy transition
AQ
Schneider Electric : Foundation engaged at COP27 in support of young people and local communities

11/02/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Schneider Electric Foundation engaged at COP27 in support of young people and local communities

Rueil-Malmaison, France

02/11/2022

Download PDF

The Schneider Electric Foundation will attend the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt from 6-18 November alongside NGO partners to highlight the importance of supporting young people and their projects for a better future.

Under the aegis of the Fondation de France, the charitable work of the company's foundation contributes to the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program, in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. It focuses on training and empowering 1 million young people by 2025 and providing skills and entrepreneurial opportunities that benefit both the youngsters themselves and their local communities.

Young people play a major role in the fair transition to a low carbon economy through their positive energy and their ambition to improve society. Everywhere, the world's younger generations face challenges, however the Schneider Electric Foundation is there to support, train and help them, giving them the opportunity to innovate, engage and flourish.

At COP27, the Schneider Electric Foundation is focusing its partnerships on supporting young people in building future projects:

  • Young students trained in Energy Management by IECD in Egypt will participate to a Youth Environmental Impact Ideathon to propose low tech solutions.
  • Art of Change 21and Atelier 21which combine art, design and climate change awareness by actively involving young people in environmental issues through workshops and exhibitions.
  • Ten delegations of Young European Leaders will present their analysis and vision alongside representatives from Ashoka; The occasion to announce cross country initiatives dedicated to young people.

"For over 20 years, Schneider Electric's Foundation has focused its philanthropic work on training initiatives to give young people better job prospects and improve their quality of life," said Gilles Vermot Desroches, Corporate Citizenship, Senior Vice President at Schneider Electric. "We believe that through technological, social and entrepreneurial solutions and innovation, all generations can set the energy transition in motion. By giving future generations the opportunities to change our world, they can help build a fairer, lower-carbon society and ensure universal access to energy for all."

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
