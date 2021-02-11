Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / Presentation

-
A signature year defining the foundation for the future:
Acceleration of digital, step change in sustainability, resilient financial performance, transformational acquisitions, embracing new normal
Disclaimer
All forward-looking statements are Schneider Electric management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" in our Annual Registration Document (which is available onwww.se.com). Schneider Electric undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes information pertaining to our markets and our competitive positions therein. Such information is based on market data and our actual revenues in those markets for the relevant periods. We obtained this market information from various third-party sources (industry publications, surveys and forecasts) and our own internal estimates. We have not independently verified these third-party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and our internal surveys and estimates have not been verified by independent experts or other independent sources.
-
04 FY 2020 Business Highlights
-
29 FY 2020 Financial Highlights
-
48 Expected Market Trends & Financial Target
-
53 Q&A
-
56 Appendix
FY 2020
Business Highlights
2020, a year of intensive execution & accelerated transformation
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Chairman & CEO
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:20:01 UTC.