Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/10 11:35:22 am
123.05 EUR   -0.08%
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Raise 2020 Dividend
DJ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : FY20 Profit Slips; Boards Ups Dividend
MT
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / Presentation

02/11/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-

A signature year defining the foundation for the future:

Acceleration of digital, step change in sustainability, resilient financial performance, transformational acquisitions, embracing new normal

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are Schneider Electric management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" in our Annual Registration Document (which is available onwww.se.com). Schneider Electric undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes information pertaining to our markets and our competitive positions therein. Such information is based on market data and our actual revenues in those markets for the relevant periods. We obtained this market information from various third-party sources (industry publications, surveys and forecasts) and our own internal estimates. We have not independently verified these third-party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and our internal surveys and estimates have not been verified by independent experts or other independent sources.

  • 04 FY 2020 Business Highlights

  • 29 FY 2020 Financial Highlights

  • 48 Expected Market Trends & Financial Target

  • 53 Q&A

  • 56 Appendix

FY 2020

Business Highlights

2020, a year of intensive execution & accelerated transformation

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Chairman & CEO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Raise 2020 Dividend
DJ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : FY20 Profit Slips; Boards Ups Dividend
MT
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Résultats annuels / Presentation
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Difference Between High, Medium and Low Voltage Transformer..
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / Release
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / Presentation
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Lewis, Product Application Engineer Started His Career as a..
AQ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fourth cons..
AQ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Starting My Career as an Engineering Apprentice in Telford
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 958 M 30 257 M 30 257 M
Net income 2020 2 106 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2020 5 070 M 6 147 M 6 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 65 877 M 79 929 M 79 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 122,58 €
Last Close Price 123,05 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.02%79 929
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.57%134 198
NIDEC CORPORATION11.48%81 796
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.7.65%51 543
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.07%47 968
WEG S.A.13.59%32 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ