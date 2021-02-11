Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / Release

Strong execution and resilient business model drives H2 rebound to cap signature 2020 performance: Revenue €25.2bn, Gross Margin at 12-year high of 40.4%, Adj. EBITA margin expanding +20bps org. Record high FCF of €3.7bn

• FY20 revenues -4.7% org. with successive growth quarters in H2

• Q4 up +0.8% org., with growth in most geographies; Energy Management +1.2% org., Industrial Automation -0.8% org.; Software and Services +5.8% org.

• FY20 Adj. EBITA €3.9 billion; Adj. EBITA Margin 15.6%, up +20 bps org.

• Record FCF of €3.7 billion; second successive year above €3 billion

• Progressive dividend1 at €2.60/share

• 2018-2020 Schneider Sustainability Impact program successful with score of 9.32/10 despite pandemic; ambitious new targets for 2021-2025 unveiled

• A year of transformational acquisitions for future growth, focus now on integration and synergies; disposal program ongoing, as per plan

• 2021 Target: Adj. EBITA org. growth between +9% and +15%, driven by +5% to +8% org. revenue growth and +60bps to +100bps org. Adj. EBITA margin improvement

Rueil-Malmaison (France), February 11, 2021 - Schneider Electric announced today its fourth quarter revenues and full year results for the period ending December 31, 2020.

Key figures (€ million) 2019 FY 2020 FY Reported Change Organic Change Revenues 27,158 25,159 -7.4% -4.7% Adjusted EBITA % of revenues 4,238 15.6% 3,926 15.6% -7.4% flat -3.6% +20 bps Net Income (Group share) 2,413 2,126 -12% Free Cash Flow 3,476 3,673 +6% Adjusted Earnings Per Share 5.32 4.72 -11% -4.9%

1. Subject to Shareholder approval on April 28, 2021

Investor Relations Press Contact : Press Contact : Schneider Electric Schneider Electric DGM Amit Bhalla Véronique Luneau (Roquet- Michel Calzaroni Tel: +44 20 7592 8216 Montégon) Olivier Labesse www.schneider-electric.com Tel : +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 Phone : +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 ISIN : FR0000121972 Fax : +33 (0)1 41 29 88 14 Fax : +33 (0)1 40 70 90 46

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, commented:

"2020 has been a defining year for Schneider with intensive and agile execution ensuring a strong finish. It has also been a year where we have accelerated our strategic moves and made Schneider future ready. At

Schneider our first priority has been on health and safety of our own people and communities in which we operate, and to support critical infrastructure across countries and industries, crystalizing our mission of 'Life Is

On'. Our multi-local operating model has enabled us to rebound with local agility. In H2, we executed strongly, resumed growth on sales and stepped up profitability vs. pre-COVID levels of H2 2019 by 140 bps organic. The full year 2020 was a standout year with a profit margin of 15.6%, expanding organically against last year and a record cash generation. This enables us to compensate our people for their efforts during the crisis and to propose a payout to our shareholders consistent with our longstanding progressive dividend policy and further to the dividend we paid in 2020.

In 2020, we were also nimble to accelerate our transformation journey and future-proof our Group. We completed our transaction to acquire the Electrical & Automation business of Larsen & Toubro, building the foundation of a much stronger development in India. We also constructed defining deals in software with the completed acquisitions of RIB Software and ProLeiT, the strategic investment in Planon, the proposed acquisition of ETAP, and in supporting AVEVA with their proposed acquisition of OSIsoft. We are uniquely placed to address the needs of our customers across the lifecycle of their projects and installations. In parallel, we continue to prepare actions to further progress on our disposal program of €1.5 - €2.0bn of revenues by the

end of 2022.

We witnessed a step-change in our customer's adoption of digitization and sustainability, supporting our solutions for an all digital, all electric world, transitions we enable with more products, more software, more services and better systems. In Q4 we shared our commitment and leadership on sustainability through our dedicated ESG Investor Day. Our efforts have been recognized throughout the year with industry-leading scores in multiple ESG ratings. We have successfully completed our three-year Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 program and continue to raise the bar with our ambitious five-year 2021-25 sustainability impact program.

Looking ahead, a year of action in 2020 has prepared the ground for a continuation of strong execution in 2021. We are well positioned in our end-markets, our portfolio, our model and organization to grow our business and deliver to our customers digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability across the lifecycle. We today announce our 2021 financial target in line with our previously stated ambition to achieve c.17% Adjusted EBITA margin by 2022."

I.

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES WERE UP +1% ORGANIC

2020 Q4 revenues were €7,126 million, up +0.8% organically and down -2.5% on a reported basis.

Products (59% of FY20 Group revenues) grew +1% organic in Q4, with continued good demand for Residential & Small buildings offers combined with a positive impact from the Infrastructure end-market supporting solid growth in Energy Management. In Industrial Automation product sales were slightly down in the quarter. The Group continues to leverage its multi-local approach and unrivaled partner network to deliver growth in product revenues.

Systems (24% of FY20 Group revenues) decreased -4% organic in Q4. In Energy Management, systems revenues were around flat, with good demand for modular data centers and project activity in several

geographies helping to compensate for softness in other areas. In Industrial Automation systems demand continued to be soft, mainly in relation to Process Automation markets.

Software & Services (17% of FY20 Group revenues) grew +6% organic in Q4 with a good sequential recovery in Software benefitting from the renewal of several large contracts of AVEVA along with recognition of specific projects that were delayed from Q3, and a good underlying performance for the quarter for both Industrial and Energy Management software. Services were up in the quarter, with both businesses growing. Digitally enabled services grew well thanks to strong contribution from the Group's Energy and Sustainability Services business. Field Services was resilient despite new lockdowns in some countries in the quarter.

Digital update: The Group continues to prioritize and track digital adoption with good progress in the growth of Assets under Management (AuM), reaching 4.2 million, up c.+45% year-on-year by the end of December 2020. Through 2020, the Group delivered an acceleration of its e-commerce channel sales, and a growing proportion of distributor sales are now digitally enabled.

The breakdown of revenue by business and geography was as follows:

€ million Q4 2020 Revenues Organic Growth Reported Growth Energy Management North America 1,630 +2.6% -5.3% Western Europe 1,445 +0.6% -0.8% Asia Pacific 1,645 +0.3% +7.2% Rest of the World 864 +1.3% -9.5% Total Energy Management 5,584 +1.2% -1.5% Industrial Automation North America 271 -11.7% -18.5% Western Europe 511 +2.5% +2.7% Asia Pacific 505 +6.1% +1.0% Rest of the World 255 -6.6% -18.5% Total Industrial Automation 1,542 -0.8% -6.1% Group North America 1,901 +0.2% -7.4% Western Europe 1,956 +1.1% +0.1% Asia Pacific 2,150 +1.8% +5.6% Rest of the World 1,119 -0.7% -11.7% Total Group 7,126 +0.8% -2.5%

€ million FY 2020 Revenues Organic Growth Reported Growth Energy Management North America 6,127 -3.8% -6.9% Western Europe 4,880 -4.2% -6.2% Asia Pacific 5,522 -5.4% -4.5% Rest of the World 2,815 -4.8% -14.2% Total Energy Management 19,344 -4.5% -7.2% Industrial Automation North America 1,114 -10.8% -13.9% Western Europe 1,756 -8.4% -9.1% Asia Pacific 1,987 -0.5% -1.8% Rest of the World 958 -1.9% -9.8% Total Industrial Automation 5,815 -5.3% -7.9% Group North America 7,241 -4.9% -8.0% Western Europe 6,636 -5.3% -7.0% Asia Pacific 7,509 -4.1% -3.8% Rest of the World 3,773 -4.1% -13.1% Total Group 25,159 -4.7% -7.4%

GOOD PERFORMANCE IN ENERGY MANAGEMENT IN Q4 UP +1% ORG.

Energy Management delivered organic growth in all regions for a second successive quarter. Performance was relatively stable within the quarter. The carry-over impact of price increases made around the middle of the year contributed to the organic sales growth. The Group sells its Energy Management offers in conjunction with Industrial Automation primarily in the Industrial and Infrastructure end-markets. The main drivers of growth in the four end-markets were as follows:

• Buildings - Residential construction was the main contributor to organic sales growth in most regions, showing positive growth trends since the end of Q2 in both New Build and Renovation, supported by low mortgage rates, government incentives in certain countries, increased consumer spending and working from home trends reflected through increased demand in DIY channels. The Group's sales to Non-Residential buildings across Hospitals, Healthcare, Life Science, Pharmaceutical, Warehouse/Distribution and Government/Education continued to perform well in Q4 with investments largely unaffected by changing trends as a result of COVID-19.

• Data Center (DC) - The Group saw strong revenue growth from the DC end-market in the quarter notwithstanding the high base of comparison from Q4 2019. The Group's DC offering across the full spectrum of product, systems, software and services saw good demand throughout the year across geographies. The demand is supported by factors including increased internet traffic, roll-out of 5G, the increased use of video/virtual meeting platforms and automation/digitization trends in nearly all aspects of business and industry. The Group continues to provide a unique suite of solutions (incorporating Energy Management technologies coupled with AVEVA visualization tools) for customers across all types of data