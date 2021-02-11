Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
02/11/2021 | 01:23am EST
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Full year period ended December 31, 2020
Consolidated Financial Statements
Full-Year Management Report
1. Consolidated statement of income
(in millions of euros except for earnings per share)
RevenueCost of salesGross proﬁt
Research and development
Selling, general and administrative expensesAdjusted EBITA *
Other operating income and expenses Restructuring costs
EBITA **
Amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangiblesOperating income
Interest income Interest expenseFinance costs, net
Other ﬁnancial income and expenseNet ﬁnancial income/(loss)
Proﬁt from continuing operations before income taxIncome tax expense
Income of discontinued operations, net of income tax Share of proﬁt/(loss) of associates
3
4
36
5
7
8 1 12
25,159
(15,003)
10,156
(718)
(5,512)
3,926
(210)
(421)
3,295
(207)
3,088
14
(126)
(112)
(166)
(278)
2,810
(638)
-
66
27,158
(16,423)
10,735
(657)
(5,840)
4,238
(411)
(255)
3,572
(173)
3,399
39
(168)
(129)
(132)
(261)
3,138
(690)
(3)
78
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
2,238
2,523
attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests
Basic earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share)
Diluted earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share)
19 19
2,126 1123.84 3.81
2,413 1104.38 4.33
* Adjusted EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). Adjusted EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets, before goodwill impairment, other operating income and expenses and restructuring costs.
** EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets and before goodwill impairment.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
Other comprehensive income
(in millions of euros)
Note
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2019
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income:Translation adjustment Cash-ﬂow hedges
Income tax effect of cash ﬂow hedges Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets
Income tax effect of gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets Actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plans
Income tax effect of actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plansOther comprehensive income for the year, net of taxof which to be recycled in income statement of which not to be recycled in income statement
19
19 20 19
2,238
(1,649)
(125)
(18)
(5)
1
(123)
21
(1,898)
(1,792)
(106)
2,523
333
26
(7)
(4)
-
(408)
82
22352(330)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
340
2,545
attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests
271 69
2,400 145
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
2. Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows
(in millions of euros)
Proﬁt for the year
Losses/(gains) from discontinued operations Share of (proﬁt)/losses of associates
Income and expenses with no effect on cash ﬂow: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Amortization of intangible assets other than goodwill Impairment losses on non-current assets Increase/(decrease) in provisions Losses/(gains) on disposals of assets Difference between tax paid and tax expense Other non-cash adjustments
Net cash provided by operating activitiesDecrease/(increase) in accounts receivables Decrease/(increase) in inventories and work in progress (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable Decrease/(increase) in other current assets and liabilitiesChange in working capital requirement
11 10
21
2,238
- (66)
698
512
54
266
(10)
(137)
96
3,651
326
(153)
344
267
784
2,523
3 (78)
701
474
63
56
206
(2)
66
4,012
22
209
(41)
80
270
TOTAL I - CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
4,435
4,282
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets
Net cash used by investment in operating assets
Acquisitions and disposals of businesses, net of cash acquired & disposed Other long-term investments
Increase in long-term pension assetsSub-total
11
10
2
(485)
55
(332)
(762)
(2,393)
11
(106)
(2,488)
(506)
38
(338)
(806)
(79)
59
(90)
(110)
TOTAL II - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(3,250)
(916)
Issuance of bonds Repayment of bonds Sale/(purchase) of own shares Increase/(decrease) in other ﬁnancial debt Increase/(decrease) of share capital Transaction with non-controlling interests * Dividends paid to Schneider Electric's shareholders Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
TOTAL III - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
22 22
19 2 19
2,444
(500)
(50)
1,032
43
1,141
(1,413)
(112)
2,585
964
(500)
(266)
(1,078)
168 -
(1,296)
(117)
(2,125)
TOTAL IV - NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCE
(403)
(18)
TOTAL V - EFFECT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
(59)
INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: I +II +III +IV +V
3,367
1,164
Net cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18
3,395 3,367
2,231 1,164
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD
18
6,762
3,395
* In 2020, the Group received EUR1,141million of cash from AVEVA's minority interests, following the increase of capital realized by the latter, to ﬁnance the on-going acquisition of OSISoft (Note 2).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
