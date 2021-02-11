Log in
Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / {Transcript

02/11/2021
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Full year period ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements

Full-Year Management Report

1. Consolidated statement of income

(in millions of euros except for earnings per share)

Revenue Cost of sales Gross proﬁt

Research and development

Selling, general and administrative expenses Adjusted EBITA *

Other operating income and expenses Restructuring costs

EBITA **

Amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangibles Operating income

Interest income Interest expense Finance costs, net

Other ﬁnancial income and expense Net ﬁnancial income/(loss)

Proﬁt from continuing operations before income tax Income tax expense

Income of discontinued operations, net of income tax Share of proﬁt/(loss) of associates

3

4

3 6

5

7

8 1 12

25,159

(15,003)

10,156

(718)

(5,512)

3,926

(210)

(421)

3,295

(207)

3,088

14

(126)

(112)

(166)

(278)

2,810

(638)

-

66

27,158

(16,423)

10,735

(657)

(5,840)

4,238

(411)

(255)

3,572

(173)

3,399

39

(168)

(129)

(132)

(261)

3,138

(690)

(3)

78

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

2,238

2,523

attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests

Basic earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share)

Diluted earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share)

19 19

2,126 112 3.84 3.81

2,413 110 4.38 4.33

* Adjusted EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). Adjusted EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets, before goodwill impairment, other operating income and expenses and restructuring costs.

** EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets and before goodwill impairment.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

Other comprehensive income

(in millions of euros)

Note

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2019

Proﬁt for the year

Other comprehensive income: Translation adjustment Cash-ﬂow hedges

Income tax effect of cash ﬂow hedges Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets

Income tax effect of gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets Actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plans

Income tax effect of actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plans Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax of which to be recycled in income statement of which not to be recycled in income statement

19

19 20 19

2,238

(1,649)

(125)

(18)

(5)

1

(123)

21

(1,898)

(1,792)

(106)

2,523

333

26

(7)

(4)

-

(408)

82

22 352 (330)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

340

2,545

attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests

271 69

2,400 145

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

2. Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

(in millions of euros)

Proﬁt for the year

Losses/(gains) from discontinued operations Share of (proﬁt)/losses of associates

Income and expenses with no effect on cash ﬂow: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Amortization of intangible assets other than goodwill Impairment losses on non-current assets Increase/(decrease) in provisions Losses/(gains) on disposals of assets Difference between tax paid and tax expense Other non-cash adjustments

Net cash provided by operating activities Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivables Decrease/(increase) in inventories and work in progress (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable Decrease/(increase) in other current assets and liabilities Change in working capital requirement

11 10

21

2,238

- (66)

698

512

54

266

(10)

(137)

96

3,651

326

(153)

344

267

784

2,523

3 (78)

701

474

63

56

206

(2)

66

4,012

22

209

(41)

80

270

TOTAL I - CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

4,435

4,282

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets

Net cash used by investment in operating assets

Acquisitions and disposals of businesses, net of cash acquired & disposed Other long-term investments

Increase in long-term pension assets Sub-total

11

10

2

(485)

55

(332)

(762)

(2,393)

11

(106)

(2,488)

(506)

38

(338)

(806)

(79)

59

(90)

(110)

TOTAL II - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(3,250)

(916)

Issuance of bonds Repayment of bonds Sale/(purchase) of own shares Increase/(decrease) in other ﬁnancial debt Increase/(decrease) of share capital Transaction with non-controlling interests * Dividends paid to Schneider Electric's shareholders Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

TOTAL III - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

22 22

19 2 19

2,444

(500)

(50)

1,032

43

1,141

(1,413)

(112)

2,585

964

(500)

(266)

(1,078)

168 -

(1,296)

(117)

(2,125)

TOTAL IV - NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCE

(403)

(18)

TOTAL V - EFFECT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-

(59)

INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: I +II +III +IV +V

3,367

1,164

Net cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18

3,395 3,367

2,231 1,164

NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD

18

6,762

3,395

* In 2020, the Group received EUR 1,141 million of cash from AVEVA's minority interests, following the increase of capital realized by the latter, to ﬁnance the on-going acquisition of OSISoft (Note 2).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 February 2021


© Publicnow 2021
