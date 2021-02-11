Schneider Electric : Full-Year Results / {Transcript

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Full year period ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements

Full-Year Management Report

1. Consolidated statement of income

(in millions of euros except for earnings per share)

Revenue Cost of sales Gross proﬁt Research and development Selling, general and administrative expenses Adjusted EBITA * Other operating income and expenses Restructuring costs EBITA ** Amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangibles Operating income Interest income Interest expense Finance costs, net Other ﬁnancial income and expense Net ﬁnancial income/(loss) Proﬁt from continuing operations before income tax Income tax expense Income of discontinued operations, net of income tax Share of proﬁt/(loss) of associates 3 4 3 6 5 7 8 1 12 25,159 (15,003) 10,156 (718) (5,512) 3,926 (210) (421) 3,295 (207) 3,088 14 (126) (112) (166) (278) 2,810 (638) - 66 27,158 (16,423) 10,735 (657) (5,840) 4,238 (411) (255) 3,572 (173) 3,399 39 (168) (129) (132) (261) 3,138 (690) (3) 78 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,238 2,523 attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests Basic earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share) Diluted earnings (attributable to owners of the parent) per share (in euros per share) 19 19 2,126 112 3.84 3.81 2,413 110 4.38 4.33

* Adjusted EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). Adjusted EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets, before goodwill impairment, other operating income and expenses and restructuring costs.

** EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization of Purchase Accounting Intangibles). EBITA corresponds to operating proﬁt before amortization and impairment of purchase accounting intangible assets and before goodwill impairment.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

Other comprehensive income

(in millions of euros)

Note

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2019

Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income: Translation adjustment Cash-ﬂow hedges Income tax effect of cash ﬂow hedges Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets Income tax effect of gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial assets Actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plans Income tax effect of actuarial gains/(losses) on deﬁned beneﬁt plans Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax of which to be recycled in income statement of which not to be recycled in income statement 19 19 20 19 2,238 (1,649) (125) (18) (5) 1 (123) 21 (1,898) (1,792) (106) 2,523 333 26 (7) (4) - (408) 82 22 352 (330) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 340 2,545 attributable to owners of the parent attributable to non controlling interests 271 69 2,400 145

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

2. Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

(in millions of euros)

Proﬁt for the year Losses/(gains) from discontinued operations Share of (proﬁt)/losses of associates Income and expenses with no effect on cash ﬂow: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Amortization of intangible assets other than goodwill Impairment losses on non-current assets Increase/(decrease) in provisions Losses/(gains) on disposals of assets Difference between tax paid and tax expense Other non-cash adjustments Net cash provided by operating activities Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivables Decrease/(increase) in inventories and work in progress (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable Decrease/(increase) in other current assets and liabilities Change in working capital requirement 11 10 21 2,238 - (66) 698 512 54 266 (10) (137) 96 3,651 326 (153) 344 267 784 2,523 3 (78) 701 474 63 56 206 (2) 66 4,012 22 209 (41) 80 270 TOTAL I - CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,435 4,282 Purchases of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets Net cash used by investment in operating assets Acquisitions and disposals of businesses, net of cash acquired & disposed Other long-term investments Increase in long-term pension assets Sub-total 11 10 2 (485) 55 (332) (762) (2,393) 11 (106) (2,488) (506) 38 (338) (806) (79) 59 (90) (110) TOTAL II - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,250) (916) Issuance of bonds Repayment of bonds Sale/(purchase) of own shares Increase/(decrease) in other ﬁnancial debt Increase/(decrease) of share capital Transaction with non-controlling interests * Dividends paid to Schneider Electric's shareholders Dividends paid to non-controlling interests TOTAL III - CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 22 22 19 2 19 2,444 (500) (50) 1,032 43 1,141 (1,413) (112) 2,585 964 (500) (266) (1,078) 168 - (1,296) (117) (2,125) TOTAL IV - NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIFFERENCE (403) (18) TOTAL V - EFFECT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - (59) INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: I +II +III +IV +V 3,367 1,164 Net cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18 3,395 3,367 2,231 1,164 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 18 6,762 3,395

* In 2020, the Group received EUR 1,141 million of cash from AVEVA's minority interests, following the increase of capital realized by the latter, to ﬁnance the on-going acquisition of OSISoft (Note 2).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.