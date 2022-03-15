Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/15 12:35:25 pm
146.38 EUR   +0.33%
03:02pENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS : Unlocking Possibilities with Sustainable Innovation
PU
03:02pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : #Goals
PU
10:22aSchneider Electric develops micro grid solutions to boost energy transition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : #Goals

03/15/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Episode 6 came out a bit late this month - Emma likes to call it … being fashionably late - so lets go with that.

…Full disclosure though… we had a few recording errors.

Either way - all topics are relevant as ever.

This month's episode is brimming with different topics. Have a listen while we chat about settings goals - the kind you can actually keep, Rob's version of a holiday and Carmel's new job.

We also learn more about Chinese horoscopes and discuss how reaching out to people just to listen to them can have a big impact on mental health. There's also a heated discussion on how we all like our tea - to dip or squeeze - what do you think?

Ooo, before I forget, this month, Natalia, our podcast manager takes the reins of Quiz Master. That's right I have retired…

Hosts

Carmel Bawa, News Editor, Global Marketing

Carmel's love affair with communications started 15 years ago with her first job. Since then, her passion has extended to internal and external communications, and with it some might say, an almost unhealthy obsession with project planning. She is in her fourth year at Schneider and when she's not at her desk, Carmel loves to make jewelry, hang out with her husband and son and dream about their next holiday.

Emma Gallagher, Employer Branding and Graduate Recruitment Lead for UK & Ireland

Emma has been part of the Schneider family for four years and holds 10+ years of experience finding future talent their dream roles and loves watching them grow. She is proud to be an Employer Brand Champion and 100% ally to all. Emma is a huge animal lover especially when it comes to dogs. She has a passion for trying new things and is currently learning to ride a dirt bike! She loves travelling and experiencing different cultures.

Rob Insull, Segment Marketing Manager, Residential

Rob joined Schneider Electric almost ten years ago. After a seven-year Internal Communications career, he recently moved into a new role (still with Schneider) as Segment Marketing Manager for Residential. Rob is a 'decent' badminton player, a keen guitarist, and a big Wolves fan.

Where to listen to the podcast?

You can find the fifth episode of Schneider Electric's podcast The good, the bad and the beautiful in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Spotify. Choose the one you like the most, and remember to subscribe, like and share!

Listen to the previous episodes here:

Come along and join us and if you want to have a chat or even give us your opinions on the topics discussed… email us at thegbbpodcast@se.com

Interested in working for Schneider Electric UK & Ireland? Search for jobs and apply here!

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
03:02pENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS : Unlocking Possibilities with Sustainable Innovation
PU
03:02pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : #Goals
PU
10:22aSchneider Electric develops micro grid solutions to boost energy transition
AQ
10:09aSchneider Electric extends electrical distribution reach with Aurtra acquisition
AQ
03/14Schneider Electric expands presence in Singapore
AQ
03/14World Woman Foundation Partners With Schneider Electric to Spotlight Women Leading Sust..
AQ
03/14Widely used UPS devices can be hijacked and destroyed remotely
AQ
03/14Schneider Electric joins World Woman Hour; will promote role of women in energy sector
AQ
03/14APC UPS zero-day bugs can remotely burn out devices, disable power
AQ
03/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.'S (EPA : SU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 637 M 34 750 M 34 750 M
Net income 2022 3 598 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
Net Debt 2022 6 608 M 7 258 M 7 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 83 295 M 91 202 M 91 493 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 166 025
Free-Float -
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 145,90 €
Average target price 170,64 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.40%91 193
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.37%104 922
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.10%59 320
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.70%54 838
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.64%43 020
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-26.52%29 787