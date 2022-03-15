Schneider Electric : #Goals

Episode 6 came out a bit late this month - Emma likes to call it … being fashionably late - so lets go with that.

…Full disclosure though… we had a few recording errors.

Either way - all topics are relevant as ever.

This month's episode is brimming with different topics. Have a listen while we chat about settings goals - the kind you can actually keep, Rob's version of a holiday and Carmel's new job.

We also learn more about Chinese horoscopes and discuss how reaching out to people just to listen to them can have a big impact on mental health. There's also a heated discussion on how we all like our tea - to dip or squeeze - what do you think?

Ooo, before I forget, this month, Natalia, our podcast manager takes the reins of Quiz Master. That's right I have retired…

Hosts

Carmel Bawa, News Editor, Global Marketing

Carmel's love affair with communications started 15 years ago with her first job. Since then, her passion has extended to internal and external communications, and with it some might say, an almost unhealthy obsession with project planning. She is in her fourth year at Schneider and when she's not at her desk, Carmel loves to make jewelry, hang out with her husband and son and dream about their next holiday.

Emma Gallagher, Employer Branding and Graduate Recruitment Lead for UK & Ireland

Emma has been part of the Schneider family for four years and holds 10+ years of experience finding future talent their dream roles and loves watching them grow. She is proud to be an Employer Brand Champion and 100% ally to all. Emma is a huge animal lover especially when it comes to dogs. She has a passion for trying new things and is currently learning to ride a dirt bike! She loves travelling and experiencing different cultures.

Rob Insull, Segment Marketing Manager, Residential

Rob joined Schneider Electric almost ten years ago. After a seven-year Internal Communications career, he recently moved into a new role (still with Schneider) as Segment Marketing Manager for Residential. Rob is a 'decent' badminton player, a keen guitarist, and a big Wolves fan.

Where to listen to the podcast?

You can find the fifth episode of Schneider Electric's podcast The good, the bad and the beautiful in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Spotify. Choose the one you like the most, and remember to subscribe, like and share!

