SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Schneider Electric : Grow. Don't Mow

09/15/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
Who knew that wasps have a purpose in life. Did you? Another mystery I will never understand is how oat milk in a flat white tastes so good yet so bad in a cappuccino. I digress though - this is a podcast about #SEGreatPeople and great people at that.

Episode 3: Grow. Don't Mow

In episode 3 we learn about biodiversity - the variety of living species there are on our planet and how we all interact. But it doesn't just stop there as we get in touch with our resident Biodiversity Guru, Katie Mills who explains why we (humans) are so reliant on biodiversity and what we can do to protect our environment. From growing your grass to planting sweet-smelling lavender and even getting ladybirds posted through your letterbox (you read correctly). There are tips for us all.

Oh, and I can't forget the GBB quiz - you will hear Rob and Emma battle it out in a tense game of … Rock, Paper, Scissors. Yes, it's even possible on a podcast.

Guest

Katie Mills, Eco-Warrior that plays netball and loves oat milk

Katie has worked in the early stage technology scene for the past 10 years. She has invested in over 30 start-ups across multiple sectors and co-founded her own blockchain technology company back in 2017. She currently leads Schneider's UK&I strategy on innovation and sustainability. For sustainability, Katie is driving the zone towards achieving net-zero across all sites. She loves woodlice and wasps.

Hosts

Carmel Bawa, News Editor, Global Marketing

Carmel's love affair with communications started 15 years ago with her first job. Since then, her passion has extended to internal and external communications, and with it some might say, an almost unhealthy obsession with project planning. She is in her fourth year at Schneider and when she's not at her desk, Carmel loves to make jewelry, hang out with her husband and son and dream about their next holiday.

Emma Gallagher, Employer Branding and Graduate Recruitment Lead for UK & Ireland

Emma has been part of the Schneider family for four years and holds 10+ years of experience finding future talent their dream roles and loves watching them grow. She is proud to be an Employer Brand Champion and 100% ally to all. Emma is a huge animal lover especially when it comes to dogs. She has passion for trying new things and is currently learning to ride a dirt bike! She loves travelling and experiencing different cultures.

Rob Insull, Segment Marketing Manager, Residential

Rob joined Schneider Electric almost ten years ago. After a seven-year Internal Communications career, he recently moved into a new role (still with Schneider) as Segment Marketing Manager for Residential. Rob is a 'decent' badminton player, a keen guitarist, and a big Wolves fan.

Where to listen to the podcast?

You can find the second episode of Schneider Electric's podcast The good, the bad and the beautiful in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Spotify. Choose the one you like the most, and remember to subscribe, like and share!

Listen to the previous episodes here:

If you have any feedback, questions or just want to have a natter - email us at thegbbpodcast@se.com

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 588 M 33 776 M 33 776 M
Net income 2021 2 939 M 3 473 M 3 473 M
Net Debt 2021 5 538 M 6 544 M 6 544 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 86 036 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 154,66 €
Average target price 153,14 €
Spread / Average Target -0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.74%101 734
KEYENCE CORPORATION30.19%168 030
NIDEC CORPORATION6.82%72 749
EATON CORPORATION PLC31.74%62 301
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.23.38%58 375
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.25.91%36 352