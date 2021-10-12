Log in
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : Interior Design trends everyone is talking about in 2021!

10/12/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
If you love tracking all the design trends, this blog will bring to you the best of design, every month! While it is easy to get a long list of trends online, our experts will carefully curate the trends that are most loved and unique. To add to it, this blog will help you redesign spaces around you with some tiny tweaks - and voila!

This month, let's talk about Japandi!

Japandi has proved to be an interior style that symbolises a perfect marriage between simplicity and nature. All this, while enhancing functionality! No wonder it has made it to the Design trends to follow in 2021. A symbiosis of Japanese calm and Scandinavian clarity, Japandi is a trend you would love to embrace.

What is Japandi?

Japandi brings the best from two different sides of the globe - Scandinavia and Japan, to one calming fusion called Japandi or Scandi-Japanese style. The mélange of contrasting colours like pearl grey, sky blue, natural wood in dark and light shade, a hint of black, pale pink, and white are what make Japandi more earthy.

Customers now want their homes to be - Irresistibly beautiful, simple & future-proof. We've taken the highly successful New Unica design and given it a remarkable makeover to merge seamlessly with this style.

What makes it different? Clean. Decluttered. Functional.

It is heavily focused on simplicity, creating a peaceful and warm environment with a minimalist layout. Scandinavian brings clarity through the lines of architecture and cosy, uncluttered décor, whilst the Japanese style is all about calming, elegant minimalism creating the perfect blend of minimal + functional.

Metal, slate, glass, and more, Schneider Electric switches and products embody the soul of Japandi. Crafted with the latest aesthetic trends in mind.

Isn't minimalist just another fad?

The clarity of Scandinavian and the calming, elegant minimalism of Japanese - just speak to each other at so many levels. Minimalist functional design with a sprinkle of stylish decor pieces rather than an abundance of décor, is a trend all designers love to include in their interior designs.

Blending with greenery, your outdoors and indoors, Schneider Electric switches and products don't stand out and help let your home be the perfect amount of minimal and functional.

Anyone can Japandi!

Here are 3 simple ways to infuse your space with the Japandi vibes, to give you that clean, minimal and decluttered style of that interior design inspiration pin you always wanted.

  • Embrace Imperfection - When many imperfections come together, they create an aesthetic of their own!
  • Blend Indoors & Outdoors - Japandi interiors are about keeping the flow seamless- between objects of a home, the indoors and the outdoors, the blend of colours etc.
  • Elegant Use of Greenery - While minimalism in decor is of course a key, an overdose of greenery can skew the balance too!

For sheer elegance, nothing comes close to the luxurious look and feel of D life. While the sleek, square design includes a variety of cover frames, it goes without saying that a Japandi home would look best with these materials.

Refuse, Dispose, Separate

Japandi celebrates the concept of 'Danshari' meaning to 'refuse', 'dispose', and 'separate' items that weigh you down or create negative energy in a home. By keeping things that truly serve a purpose or have a meaning to you, it adds to the value of a space in a home.

Check out more tips and Interior Design inspiration and ideas in our web pages

Schneider Electric ranges include all the energy management solutions you need to enhance the style, comfort, and safety of your customers' homes. Be it controlling the lighting according to your mood or lightening your mood with some entertainment. Our products are ready to meet your clients' current and future needs be it system connections or smart home functions!

Discover more updates here on our blog!

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
