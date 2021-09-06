Schneider Electric : Kickstarting our career with Schneider Electric – Experiences of Young Talent in India

4 young talent in India came together to share their experiences of kickstarting their career with us at Schneider Electric. Among their 4 varied experiences, one thing prevails- being empowered in their work, regardless of being early in their careers. Read below to hear the experiences of Akshatha, Hridi, Santoshi, and Chetana:

I joined the Schneider Electric Global Marketing Internship Program as a Management Trainee in September 2020. Due to the pandemic, uncertainty had shadowed the world, our

college placements were impacted too, and this program was like a ray of hope for me. This Global Program provided me great exposure, it included intense training sessionsby leaders, overall and in-depth training about the businesses and best-in-class mentorship-the learning has been a game-changer!

After 8 months as a Trainee, I joined Schneider full-time as a Marketing manager. All throughout, I have been receiving unconditional support from my seniors and peers, who haveempowered me to leverage strategic thinking and analysis. I have also been offered responsibilities along with the confidence to handle them well. My ideas and innovations are encouraged and respected which has been motivating!

I am indeed thankful to Schneider Electric for providing me the opportunity and encouragement to give it my all. I look forward to the good days ahead at Schneider Electric, where learning every day, innovation and growth shall never cease.'

Anything related to automation has always amazed me. I have found questions like 'How does an industry operates' and 'how are machines replacing manual endeavours' intriguing. This pursuit of knowledge has driven me to study Electronics and Instrumentation engineering. Since my college days, I aspired to channel

my knowledge into something fruitful while continuing to learn.

At Schneider Electric, I have the perfect platform to grow, learn and contribute.

My induction sessions have been fun and educational, and I have enjoyed every moment of them. After those few months of induction, I joined the Chennai office and was assigned to a project. Working on Schneider's Programmable Logic Control (PLC) project has been an amazing opportunity for me. The Plant Solution Team has given me ample opportunities to learnand responsibilities to handlewhile I work on both hardware and software systems.

To top it all, the company also has its own learning platform called MLL (My Learning Link) with videos and training. This has been of immense help as well.

To summarize, my time at Schneider Electric has been amazing. It was made possible by good work culture, friendly managers and colleagues, and the infinite opportunities provided by the organization.'

I still remember the day of my interview with Schneider Electric on 5th March 2020 at SRM University. When I got the result, I was overwhelmed with emotions. There was no end to my happiness as I got selected into a world-class company as a Graduate Engineer Trainee. I joined Schneider in October 2020 and the onboarding process was seamless with a lot of support from the onboarding team. What followed was a holistic induction program that oriented me with the company, its policies, various businesses and more.

There were plenty of behavioral learning sessions coupled with fun and games. All in all, this was one meticulously curated program that smoothened our journey from Campus to Corporate.

The buddy program for new joiners really helped me to get a hang of Schneider culture. The support I have received from leaders and colleagues has been commendable. I am a part of the Plant Solutions team where I get to work with Modicon Programmable Logic Control (PLC), Ecostruxure Process Expert and Citect SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition). I realized that I'm indeed at theright place - a place that focuses on #LearnEveryDay!The leaders at Schneider Electric exuberate trust in their people and believe in empowering their people. I have received great exposure where I get to interact with customers, other team members and visit customer sites too!

In a nutshell, Schneider is the best company I could have asked for as a fresher. Here, the learnings have aided my career growthand I am very proud to work in such a reputed organization with our #SEGreatPeople.'

I have experienced what one can call 'a smooth transition', after the merger of Schneider Electric with L&T Electrical and Automation. Being a part of this merger of two great

organisations has been delightful for me. Connecting with the top management, who ensured to regularly take feedback from employees via surveys, focus groups, and more.

Some very informative webinars were organized which helped me to adapt to the new work culture, employee policies, and company's vision and mission.

I had started as a novice, yet, was always encouraged by my project lead to take up new responsibilities and explore. I am glad to be a part of a cooperative and enthusiastic team that is always ready to share their knowledge and experience. There is no dearth of opportunitiesto learn and improve my skill set by taking up courses on a digital platform.

Schneider Electric provides me a platform and also empowers me to put forth my ideas and contribute to innovation. Being in Schneider Electric feels like being a member of a global family, where every employee is valued and is treated as an asset.'

As is now evident, whether you aspire to contribute to a meaningful purpose, be part of a team that works collaboratively, or seek a strong platform to shape your career, Schneider Electric's Early Career Programs are for you.

