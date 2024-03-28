28 Mar 2024 18:00 CET
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1240673_20240328_CP_mise__disposition_du_document_denregistrement_universel_2023_vf.pdf
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Les Echos
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
FR0000121972, FR0000121972
4SU, SU
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Schneider Electric SE published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 18:06:58 UTC.