Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2023

28 Mar 2024 18:00 CET

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1240673_20240328_CP_mise__disposition_du_document_denregistrement_universel_2023_vf.pdf

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Les Echos

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

FR0000121972, FR0000121972

4SU, SU

Euronext

