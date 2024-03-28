SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Morgan Stanley raises its target

Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its price target for Schneider Electric from 184 to 218 euros, while renewing its 'in-line weighting' recommendation on the stock pending a better entry point.



In a research note, the analyst points out that the French electrical equipment and industrial automation specialist is a well-known name and widely held by investors, and for good reason.



It expects organic growth of 8% this year and in 2025, driven by its activities in data centers, power networks and electrification in the USA.



For the time being, Morgan Stanley stresses that the caution surrounding its margin forecasts, which are less ambitious than consensus targets, has prompted it to issue an 'in-line weighted' recommendation on the stock.



