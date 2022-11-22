Schneider Electric : Natural Climate Solutions For a Sustainable World

Conservation, restoration, and enhanced land management practices that boost carbon storage or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in wetlands and landscapes around the world are examples of natural climate solutions. Natural climate solutions are among our strongest possibilities for combating climate change, especially when combined with developments in clean energy and other initiatives to decarbonize the global economies.

Land is essential for putting forth a climate solution. Today, almost 25% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions come from forestry, agriculture, and other land uses. Though more than one-third of the near-term emission reductions required to keep warming well below the target-2°C above pre-industrial levels-could be achieved by implementing sustainable land management practices.

The relationship between people and nature has long been a goal amidst various conservation groups. But it's only recently that they've realized how crucial land-use management is for combating climate change. With the advancement of biogeochemical modelling[1], artificial intelligence, and remote sensing, accurate outcomes are predicted that create management and mitigation plans for negative effects. Moreover, people are seen to incorporate more and more sustainable methods that make the world a better place in the coming time.

Solutions to Combat Climate Change

Some of the major businesses that contribute to global warming and climate change are manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and construction. This list examines potential ways to counteract climate change and its effects:

Lessen waste:

Trash is a major issue for the sustainability of any industry. For example, in the clothes market, many businesses make trendy things that inevitably go out of style, increasing waste. Reducing waste is accomplished by selecting durable goods. The over-purchasing of food contributes to the industry's waste production and buying food in bulk packs might cause some of it to spoil before it can be utilized. Choosing smaller packs of products reduces waste.

Choice of transport:

Since the vast majority of transportation options require the usage of fossil fuels to operate, choosing public transportation when it is offered is a more environmentally friendly choice because fewer vehicles are needed. Walking or cycling instead of driving minimizes carbon dioxide emissions and can be more cost-effective when you're near to a destination.

Incorporating recycling methods:

Landfills emit carbon dioxide in addition to destroying natural parts of the environment. Utilizing recycling programs helps prevent the disposal of products that can be reused and lowers the demand for raw materials.

Customer option:

Consumer purchasing behaviour has an impact on sustainability and climate change. Purchasing from businesses that manufacture unsustainable products in large quantities has a negative impact on the environment, undermines social sustainability, and increases waste. Purchasing used goods like apparel, home goods, and electronics reduces the demand for new products and raw materials. Reduce the impact on our environment and climate by making purchases from businesses that source their materials sustainably or using recycled materials.

Dietary choice:

The production of factory-farmed meat[2] is bad for the environment and unethical, therefore choosing local free-range sources is better for sustainability. Agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. By choosing plant-based or dairy-free products, consumers can lessen the impact that the food sector has on the environment. Because cow farming yields the most methane gases, it has the greatest impact on the climate.

Schneider and sustainability efforts

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals and carbon neutrality by 2025 are the main goals of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Program (SSI), which also aims to support community activities to combat social inequality and climate change. They have collaborated with our clients and suppliers to roll out services and products that promote sustainability, energy efficiency, and a reduction in carbon emissions. Additionally, by ongoing investments and advancements in dependable and eco-friendly energy for operations that are immediately and permanently carbon neutral in accordance with our carbon commitment, their innovation portfolio aids us in our transition to a climate-positive world.