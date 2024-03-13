Nombre total de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social au 29 février 2024

13 Mar 2024 11:30 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1235721_Dclaration_0229_FR.pdf

Source

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

ISIN

FR0000121972, FR0000121972

Symbol

4SU, SU

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 12:12:07 UTC.