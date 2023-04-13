Schneider Electric : Nouvelle lettre de Fred Kindle, Vice-Président & Administrateur référent indépendant, aux actionnaires (en anglais uniquement)

The Board views the allocation of performance shares for executive functions as an incentive to reward the implementation of a strategic plan, whose objective is to ensure the creation of

Some of you raised some concerns regarding the Board's decision to maintain the rights of Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire to his previously granted but still unvested Performance Shares (LTIP). I would like to highlight some key elements supporting this approach and decision, which was carefully considered by the Board in view of the AFEP-Medef code which provides that in such case "continued entitlement to all or part of the long-termcompensation benefit and its payment must be evaluated by the Board and the reasons for its decision must be indicated":

During this engagement, we were pleased with the unanimous positive response to the upcoming evolution of the governance of the Company. The success of this transition is the Board's priority. The changes to the compensation policy for the new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Herweck, were also welcomed notably (i) the review of the targeted amounts for the different components of the compensation which will lead to a decrease of the on-target global remuneration by 23% compared to the previous Chairman & CEO remuneration policy, (ii) the strengthening of the performance targets linked to the involuntary severance indemnity, and (iii) the inclusion of a clawback provision. The Board's decision to use its discretion clause downward for Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire's 2022 annual variable compensation due to the impact of inflation was also recognized as it allows a perfect alignment with shareholders' experience and ensures that the Chairman & CEO is being rewarded only for the Company's intrinsic performance.

Following the dialogue I had with some of our investors in the past few weeks, I wanted to share with you the Board's point of view on some key elements coming up at our Annual General Meeting planned for May 4, 2023.

term, should also benefit from his already granted performance shares, particularly in view of the fact that he is not leaving the Company. The vesting levels remain at risk and are not guaranteed as they are still subject to challenging performance as well as a presence conditions.

In addition, with the effective separation of the Chairman and CEO functions scheduled for May 4, 2023, Mr. Jean- Pascal Tricoire will not receive any grant of LTIP in 2023. He will neither receive any severance pay or any non- compete indemnity. At the request of the Board, Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire also voluntarily agreed to bind himself to an unpaid non-competition clause, and in the event of termination of his duties as Chairman will abstain for a period of twelve months from working for any entity in direct competition with Schneider Electric. This commitment on his side will not be compensated by the Company.

Under the management of Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire, between 2003 and 2022, Schneider multiplied its turnover by 3.9 (from €8.8 Bn to €34.2 Bn), its net income by 8.8 (from €0.4 Bn to €3.5 Bn) and its market capitalization by 7 (from €12 Bn to €88 Bn). At the request of the Board, Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire will continue serve the Company as non- executive Chairman and provide Schneider Electric with his extensive experience and knowledge of the markets. The Board considers that this continued support is essential for Schneider's future and for a successful transition.

For all these reasons, the Board is of the opinion that it would not be justified nor fair to alter the post-mandate vesting rules currently valid and applicable to Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire stepping down as CEO. The Board does not support negatively modifying the agreement that exists between the Board and him and has been supported and upheld by our shareholders' votes during the years where such grants were made. I strongly believe it is in the interest of the Company and all its stakeholders that Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire retains his rights. He is not leaving the Company, continues to serve its best interest, and will ensure a smooth and productive transition to the new CEO. Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire will also continue representing the company in important institutions, in particular in Asia, in coordination with the new CEO.

Nevertheless, the Board acknowledges the preference of some investors for a prorata vesting rule in case of departure

of the CEO. It commits to take this feedback into account for the next compensation policy where the post-

mandate vesting rules will be modified. Such a revised policy will be defined in the 2024 compensation policy in order to have a clear situation between the Board and the new CEO.

Lastly, the Board has heard certain concerns regarding the ESG criteria used in our LTIP, the Schneider Sustainability External and Relative Index ("SSERI") which is based on external ratings. We understand that some of you consider it as a reward more for disclosure than actual achievement. As already mentioned to a number of shareholders last week, the Board commits to review and further strengthen the structure of LTI plans in line with Schneider's most material CSR topics and strategy. It will be amended in the next policy submitted to your vote at the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

I sincerely hope that you can accept our rationale and we are able to convince you to vote in favor of the resolution n°6 regarding the say on pay ex post of Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire. I need to point out that the non-acceptance of resolution n°6 would deprive him of the entirety of his annual variable compensation and variable pension related to 2022, an obviously very negative outcome.

We remain available should you have any questions or need clarifications on the AGM agenda.

I thank you for your support in this matter and your trust in general,

Fred Kindle

Vice-Chairman & Lead Independent Director