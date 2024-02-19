SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Oddo BHF raises its target price

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' opinion on Schneider Electric and raises its target price from 206 to 231 euros, incorporating its new estimates, as well as medium-term growth (2028-34) expected at 4.5%, compared with 3% previously.



Following the publication of the industrial group's 2023 results last week, the research department raised its estimates, now anticipating 6.7% organic sales growth in 2024 and an adjusted EBITA margin of 18.2%.



Oddo BHF sees the supplier of energy management and industrial automation solutions as 'one of the best vehicles in the sector to play the electrification and energy efficiency theme'.



