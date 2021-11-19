Schneider Electric : Partnerships That Enable Innovation and Business Resilience — What You Need to Know

There can be no question that climate change has become the defining issue of our time. Over the last century and a half, human activities have resulted in the rapidly rising concentration of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere causing the earth's average temperature to rise in response. We experience the harmful impacts of climate change daily - through severe weather events, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification, amongst others. Dramatic, unified action is needed to reduce global emissions, and though it's a daunting challenge, there is good news.

The affordable, reliable technologies required to move the world to net-zero quickly are readily available today, but we need to take action now.

Simply put, combating man-made climate change is an energy challenge. The fact is 80% of worldwide CO 2 emissions stem from the production and consumption of energy, and of that, 60% is lost or wasted. We are at a critical juncture because electricity use is expected to double by 2040. Our actions over this century will not define our climate impacts, but the bold steps we take over the next decade when we need to halve our CO 2 emissions to stay within 1.5°C of global warming. By dramatically boosting our transition to clean, green, and sustainable energy sources, we will achieve these climate targets.

At Schneider Electric, our ambition is to help create a new sustainable energy landscape that will be more electric and digital.

Why electric and digital? Because electricity is green and has proven to be 3-5x more efficient than other sources, in addition to being the best vector for decarbonization. Digital makes energy smart and knowable what was once invisible, thereby eliminating waste, improving efficiency, and unlocking the enormous untapped potential for energy savings. Schneider Electric connects the dots with digital innovations that lay the groundwork for an all-electric world that is profoundly different today. Yet, no organization can tackle such a challenge alone. Creating a sustainable energy future requires everyone in our partner ecosystem to play an active role.

Our Partnerships of the Future initiative is structured to do just that - by helping partners seize new opportunities and prosper in the rapidly transforming energy landscape. It is built on three core concepts:

Simplified - to counterbalance increasing complexity, we simplified the user experience to make our offers easier and faster to design, build, operate and maintain. Open - we are committed to an open, global, innovative community through our partner ecosystem and are passionate about interoperable architectures. Digital - we deliver connectivity to encourage digital intelligence, more resilient operations, enable new services, and produce software that increases efficiency across the project lifecycle.

The pace of industry change is accelerating. We believe equipping our partners with tools and insights that go beyond solutions, technologies, and training is the best way to help them meet evolving customer demands, spur innovation, boost business efficiency, and improve their sustainability credentials. Promoting partner competitiveness by speeding the ability to quickly scale up to confront disruptive changes, tap into fresh expertise and respond to new market opportunities is what the Partnerships of the Future program are all about.

Examining the elements that make partnerships successful will be one of many topics explored during the Innovation Summit World Tour 2021. With special guest speaker Stuart Wilson, a Partnering Ecosystems Research Director for premier market intelligence firm IDC, leaders from Schneider Electric will reveal some of the surprising possibilities the industry's technical and regulatory transformation is generating.

Based on his decades of experience, and in his own words, Stuart highlights the potential he believes a bold, open partner ecosystem offers:

"Digitization as a process is really starting to open up new opportunities for partners, but to capitalize on this requires them to build new skills and accelerate new service propositions by working more closely with suppliers to enhance the value of their offerings."

In their Innovation Summit strategy session, Stuart and his fellow presenters will also validate real-world examples of Schneider Electric solutions designed to simplify partners' everyday tasks, reduce complexity, and transform the way they work. Moreover, they'll leverage some of IDC's first-hand market research to explore how Schneider Electric partners can:

Accelerate innovation and time-to-market

Fulfill customer expectations while mitigating risk

Speed a partners' business transformation

Expand revenue with value-added services

The Innovation Summit is about helping our partners prepare for the future, grow their businesses, and push sustainability efforts further. Exploring strategies to help your business manage energy and automation in a world of relentless change is just the beginning. Register today! Be sure to download IDC's new report.

Based in London, Stuart has covered global business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels for 20-plus years in a wide variety of research, editorial, and event-based roles. Stuart focuses on the evolution of go-to-market models and the wider impact on channel ecosystems, exploring how current and future trends will impact the vendor, distributor, and channel partner landscape.