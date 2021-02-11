Schneider Electric : Résultats annuels / Presentation

-

A signature year defining the foundation for the future: Acceleration of digital, step change in sustainability, resilient financial performance, transformational acquisitions, embracing new normal

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are Schneider Electric management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" in our Annual Registration Document (which is available onwww.se.com). Schneider Electric undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes information pertaining to our markets and our competitive positions therein. Such information is based on market data and our actual revenues in those markets for the relevant periods. We obtained this market information from various third-party sources (industry publications, surveys and forecasts) and our own internal estimates. We have not independently verified these third-party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and our internal surveys and estimates have not been verified by independent experts or other independent sources.

04 FY 2020 Business Highlights

29 FY 2020 Financial Highlights

48 Expected Market Trends & Financial Target

53 Q&A

56 Appendix

FY 2020

Business Highlights

2020, a year of intensive execution & accelerated transformation

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Chairman & CEO