Schneider Electric : Shareholders' engagement – Presentation of the resolutions

May 5, 2022

Annual General Meeting

1. FY 2021: Financial highlights

1. FY 2021: Exceeding pre-pandemic levels vs. 2019

Sales Adj. EBITA Net Income +19% +33% +7% Org. growth vs. FY19 Org. growth vs. FY19 Growth vs. FY19

2. UKRAINE / RUSSIA - Schneider Electric response

1st priority: •

safety of people in

Schneider Electric employees (c. 180 people) and families (c. 300 people) have relocated outside of the country for 1/3 of them: Schneider Electric arranged for accommodation, schooling, and transport thanks to the mobilization of the local teams in neighboring countries

Ukraine

• For our employees remaining in Ukraine, Schneider is supporting and organizing supplies

• Schneider Electric will donate €4M of energy equipment as part of a WEF initiative to provide humanitarian relief to Ukraine, helping to restore power quickly and safely to affected regions/cities Update on Business Activities

• In 2021, Ukraine and Russia represented around 2% of the Group's revenues

• Since February 24, Schneider Electric has put on hold new investments as well as the international delivery of new project orders destined to Russia and Belarus

• Schneider Electric is complying with all applicable sanctions and regulations that are imposed in the various jurisdictions where the Group operates

Tomorrow

Rising Ukraine

• Contribution to the Tomorrow Rising Ukraine Fund: over €500k of donation from Schneider Electric employees + €400k of initial contribution from Schneider Foundation + €1M additional contribution from Schneider Electric ( Schneider will continue to match euro-for-euro employee's contributions) Fund

• Proper distribution of funds organized based on specific and concrete needs (housing and settlement / hardship allowances, language lessons, legal and psychological support for those in and out of Ukraine)

• Schneider Electric Foundation is also setting up partnerships with NGOs that will deliver broader support to the affected Ukrainian community, starting with SOS attitude in Moldavia and SOS village d'enfants in Romania, Poland and Lithuania

3. Sustainability in 2021: Schneider Electric confirms its sustainability leadership

11th consecutive year in the list 4th in 2022

Included in World 120 and Europe 120 indices

The top 1% (among 50,000 companies)

Platinum medal

A score 11th year in a row

3rd

in our industry

Included in World index

Performance of 4 rating agencies contribute to 25% of LTIP

2021 LTIP contribution

0%100%

87.5%