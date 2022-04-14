Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/14 11:22:41 am EDT
141.62 EUR   -0.16%
04/01Schneider Electric Appoints Amit Chaturvedy as Managing Partner, SS Ventures
CI
04/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC'S (EPA : SU) Dividend Will Be Increased To EUR 2.90
AQ
04/01Schneider Electric introduces digital solutions for building transformation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Shareholders' engagement – Presentation of the resolutions

04/14/2022 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 5, 2022

Annual General Meeting

1. FY 2021: Financial highlights

1. FY 2021: Exceeding pre-pandemic levels vs. 2019

Sales

Adj. EBITA

Net Income

+19%

+33%

+7%

Org. growth vs. FY19

Org. growth vs. FY19

Growth vs. FY19

2. UKRAINE / RUSSIA - Schneider Electric response

1st priority:

safety of people in

Schneider Electric employees (c. 180 people) and families (c. 300 people) have relocated outside of the country for 1/3 of them: Schneider Electric arranged for accommodation, schooling, and transport thanks to the mobilization of the local teams in neighboring countries

Ukraine

  • For our employees remaining in Ukraine, Schneider is supporting and organizing supplies

  • Schneider Electric will donate €4M of energy equipment as part of a WEF initiative to provide humanitarian relief to Ukraine, helping to restore power quickly and safely to affected regions/cities

    Update on Business Activities

  • In 2021, Ukraine and Russia represented around 2% of the Group's revenues

  • Since February 24, Schneider Electric has put on hold new investments as well as the international delivery of new project orders destined to Russia and Belarus

  • Schneider Electric is complying with all applicable sanctions and regulations that are imposed in the various

    jurisdictions where the Group operates

Tomorrow

Rising Ukraine

  • Contribution to the Tomorrow Rising Ukraine Fund: over €500k of donation from Schneider Electric employees + €400k of initial contribution from Schneider Foundation + €1M additional contribution from

    Schneider Electric ( Schneider will continue to match euro-for-euro employee's contributions)

    Fund

  • Proper distribution of funds organized based on specific and concrete needs (housing and settlement / hardship allowances, language lessons, legal and psychological support for those in and out of Ukraine)

  • Schneider Electric Foundation is also setting up partnerships with NGOs that will deliver broader support to the affected Ukrainian community, starting with SOS attitude in Moldavia and SOS village d'enfants in Romania, Poland and Lithuania

3. Sustainability in 2021: Schneider Electric confirms its sustainability leadership

11th consecutive year in the list 4th in 2022

Included in World 120 and Europe 120 indices

The top 1% (among 50,000 companies)

Platinum medal

A score 11th year in a row

3rd

in our industry

Included in World index

Performance of 4 rating agencies contribute to 25% of LTIP

2021 LTIP contribution

0%100%

87.5%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 14:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
04/01Schneider Electric Appoints Amit Chaturvedy as Managing Partner, SS Ventures
CI
04/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC'S (EPA : SU) Dividend Will Be Increased To EUR 2.90
AQ
04/01Schneider Electric introduces digital solutions for building transformation
AQ
04/01Debate highlights how digital transformation cannot be delivered by single organisation
AQ
04/01New recognition for Schneider Electric from World Economic Forum
AQ
03/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/30SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2022 Notice of meeting
PU
03/30SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/30SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : New recognition for Schneider Electric from World Economic Forum
PU
03/29SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 2021 Universal Registration Document now available
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 745 M 34 456 M 34 456 M
Net income 2022 3 609 M 3 917 M 3 917 M
Net Debt 2022 6 553 M 7 113 M 7 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 78 846 M 85 582 M 85 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 141,84 €
Average target price 169,68 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.75%85 582
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.50%108 103
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.52%56 647
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.16%55 426
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.21%40 445
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-24.64%31 029