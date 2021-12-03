Schneider Electric : Simplified Ways of Working – How to Make Consultant Engineer's Jobs Easier

While none of us have a crystal ball, yet there are three trends currently affecting the AEC (architectural, engineering, and construction) sector that we can confidently predict will dominate in the future:

These trends represent both challenges and opportunities for the sector as consulting engineers hold a pivotal role in designing buildings and infrastructures that are safe, reliable, and efficient, and now more sustainable, adaptable, and future-proof.

To achieve all these objectives, designs must be based on long-term goals to ensure projects are easy to operate, long-lasting, and compliant with industry standards over the entire lifecycle, from design, build, to maintain.

The increasing job and technical complexity indeed represent a challenge. Still, Schneider Electric believes it's by simplifying the sustainability journey for consulting engineers that we can best help them leverage all the opportunities our increasingly digital and electric world offers.

Named the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021, the goal of Schneider Electric is to assist our customers and business partners in achieving their sustainability objectives. Because sustainable designs are supported by sustainable products, services, and value chains, we bring an end-to-end perspective to minimizing the environmental impact of all our offers. Not only do we propose solutions that can achieve sustainability through architectural design (see our groundbreaking net-zero energy building in Grenoble, France), but we also formulate products with green packaging, green materials, eco-design, and help our customers identify them with our Green Premium label. To improve transparency, we also have an online tool to assist clients and partners to download comprehensive information about Green Premium offers - regulatory compliance (RoHS and REACh), Environmental Product Declaration, and end-of-life instructions. Every component is considered and made transparent to help specifiers and their clients achieve sustainability much more quickly.

To address the daily roadblocks designers and consulting engineers face in their jobs, we created the mySchneider Consultants, Designers, and Engineers program. It's a dedicated program and digital experience that provides technical and business support to simplify jobs, save time, and expand skills.

The program's benefits are built around the identified needs of partners, with IDC reporting that:

91% valuing the ease of doing business

79% the availability of engineering support

67% the availability of training

65% valuing a strong partner program ecosystem

Our mySchneider portal is tailored to offer consulting engineers dedicated resources in one location to help simplify your everyday work:

Updates and news to help you stay informed about issues important for your projects and business.

to help you stay informed about issues important for your projects and business. Trainings and webinars to help you acquire new skills and grow expertise.

to help you acquire new skills and grow expertise. Segment-specific guides for easier project design and execution

for easier project design and execution Technical documents containing all detailed technical write-ups and guides of products, solutions, and industry best practices

containing all detailed technical write-ups and guides of products, solutions, and industry best practices Specifications for tender repository, so you can prepare tender documentation faster.

for tender repository, so you can prepare tender documentation faster. Expert support to help you solve issues as soon as possible.

By striving to simplify your everyday tasks, reduce complexity, and transform the way consultants and engineers work, the mySchneider Consultants, Designers, and Engineers program aims to help partners gain a competitive advantage and forge fruitful business relationships.

Learn how we helped our customer, Saint-Gobain, boost their sustainability and save millions by installing EcoStruxure solutions to help better gather energy data to optimize and actively manage their energy consumption. Ready to start sustainability projects with your clients? Visit our dedicated mySchneider Consultants, designers, and engineer's partner program site to discover how a partnership with Schneider Electric can help.