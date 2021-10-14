Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Teaming with partners to provide better digital experiences for an omnichannel future

10/14/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Farrukh Shad is Senior Vice President for Global eCommerce and Retail Go to market at Schneider Electric.

With COVID-19 serving as an unprecedented accelerator, the world is going digital. Shopping and buying journeys have moved online, and the shift has transformed the B2C and B2B landscapes.

At the onset of the pandemic, with store closures mounting, we all learned to purchase items online like never before; remember the great toilet paper crisis of 2020? We also began working remotely, and the demand for better B2B shopping experiences grew, almost instantly.

A recent McKinsey survey confirms that up to 80% of B2B decision-makers recognize the importance that remote or digital self-service plays in improving the customer experience. Shoppers expect price transparency, custom pricing, product availability, better content, store pick-up, and scheduled deliveries. With a growing number of employees buying online, 83% of executives see e-procurement as a priority to better manage spend. And B2B leaders on average rate digital channels as approximately twice as important now as they were before COVID.

Business strategy for a digital world

At Schneider Electric, digitalization is a core element of our company strategy. More than eight years ago, we recognized the evolving digital reality and began to transform globally to meet customer needs in a rapidly changing world.

We didn't need a digital strategy per se; we needed a business strategy for a digital world. Our vision was to build an end-to-end customer experience integrating all online and offline (O2O) touchpoints and allowing us to evolve from a multichannel strategy to one that is omnichannel.

We spoke with our partners and listened to hundreds of their customers. What we learned is that the B2B journey is rarely a straight line. It may start at a store, develop on a mobile device on location, be confirmed via an online text or phone call, get approved with an emailed document, and conclude on a desktop. In addition, the customer shopping online may not be the same as the person placing the order. What's more, the experience can range from a complex omnichannel journey that lasts weeks or even months and involves multiple decision-makers, to an emergency maintenance, repair, or operations request that takes only minutes to resolve. Regardless of the channel, customers said they expected the same seamless shopping or service experience.

Positive effects of omnichannel on the bottom line

In 2017, 56% of B2B customers were willing to pay more for a better shopping experience. By 2020, that number had grown to 86%.3 B2B customers are not loyal to a store; they are loyal to a partner who understands their business and helps them meet their challenges.

In their search for a better shopping experience online, B2B customers are demanding:

  • Fast and convenient search capabilities so they can quickly source the product or service they need
  • Engaging, transparent product or service information that facilitates a frictionless selection and purchase process
  • Reliable, trackable delivery options

At Schneider Electric, we are always focused on meeting our customers' needs. In today's world, that means helping our partners become digital leaders and empowering them to take a data-driven, collaborative approach to conduct business.

Providing a clear pathway to digital leadership

Business as usual is no longer an option, for a variety of reasons:

  • Customer behaviors post-COVID have changed and will largely remain that way; our industry is not immune from these changes
  • Channel partners and manufacturers must evolve to deliver digital-led experiences that meet customer expectations and build loyalty
  • Thriving in the "new normal" requires connecting with customers as individuals and providing them with a seamless end-to-end experience
  • For partners, success depends on overcoming legacy habits, embracing new business models, and investing in new and shared capabilities

Schneider Electric is committed to helping our channel partners leave behind old-school online tactics and embrace customer-centricity, data-driven analytics, and collaborative partnerships.

Customer-centricity allows partners to transform their business from a siloed channel experience to a hyper-personalized omnichannel operation, dedicated to solutions and products that inspire and engage.

  • In the UK, Schneider Electric teamed with a partner in the residential market to create an online "shop-in-shop" for electricians that led to 309% growth year-over-year

Data-driven analytics is an evolution from unstructured soft data to structured predictive analytics.

  • In Australia, we have built a data-sharing platform with our top six distributors - via a third party to ensure data-sharing rules are met - and increased ROI through targeted activation campaigns

Collaborative partnerships transition independent, one-time, single-line tactics to robust, digital strategies based on shared and informed insights, and best practices.

  • In the United States, our activation of a Partner Brand Advocate resulted in a deep collaborative planning process, with experimentation and tactical executions that created better customer experiences and great ROIs.
Team with Schneider for your digital transformation

Schneider Electric provides and supports partners with a clear pathway to attaining digital leadership in their marketplace. Whether you consider yourself a novice, adopter, or seasoned digital pro, we are ready to support your growth with solutions, resources and financial support.

One last note: I'm curious to hear if you are aligned with our direction and what your top priorities are for an omnichannel future?

Interested in learning more? Register to Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit World Tour. See you soon!

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
08:12aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Teaming with partners to provide better digital experiences for an om..
PU
08:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:32aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : EBus for Zero-Emission Public Transport
PU
10/13ACHIEVING CARBON NEUTRALITY : How to Become a Carbon Neutral Business by 2050
PU
10/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
10/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 3 ways electricians can give clients peace of mind-and control over t..
AQ
10/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Next Generation PowerPacT Circuit Breaker Wins Showstopper Award at N..
AQ
10/13SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 4 Reasons Why Multi Carrier Technologies and Digital Twins are Emergi..
PU
10/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Why is IEC 62443 Security Level 2 important for power management syst..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 599 M 33 220 M 33 220 M
Net income 2021 2 966 M 3 446 M 3 446 M
Net Debt 2021 5 719 M 6 643 M 6 643 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 78 022 M 90 282 M 90 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 140,58 €
Average target price 157,14 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.83%90 282
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.67%138 496
EATON CORPORATION PLC26.20%61 170
NIDEC CORPORATION-9.09%60 896
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.87%54 920
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.18.80%34 793