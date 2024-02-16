Stock SU SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Schneider Electric SE

Equities

SU

FR0000121972

Electrical Components & Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:51:55 2024-02-16 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
200.8 EUR +1.28% Intraday chart for Schneider Electric SE +2.47% +10.46%
09:51am SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC reiterates its Sell rating ZD
08:44am SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : The 2023 results met expectations as did the 2024 outlook Alphavalue
Latest news about Schneider Electric SE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Global markets live: Airbus, Cisco, BAE, Salesforce, Deere... Our Logo
CAC40: the automotive sector drives the index to new heights CF
CAC40: sticks to 7750 despite mixed W-Street results CF
CAC40: at the zenith on the eve of the '3 Witches' session, with rate easing CF
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Schneider Electric Surpasses Sustainability Goals in FY23 MT
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
CAC40: visit new highs, driven by the automotive sector CF
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Receives a Sell rating from RBC ZD
Schneider Electric: 15% increase in net income by 2023 CF
CAC 40: green ahead of a series of indicators CF
Transcript : Schneider Electric S.E., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Schneider Electric Reports Growth in FY23 Net Income, Revenue MT
Schneider Electric Lifts Dividend, Expects Revenue and Earnings Growth DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing: Econ Data, Earnings in Focus DJ
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold CF
CAC40: in record territory, as are E-Stoxx50 and Nasdaq CF
CAC40: above 7,680, W-Street attempts 16th weekly rise? CF
CAC40: in green at the start of a busy week CF

Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries. With a presence in more than 115 countries, Schneider Electric is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software. The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Western Europe (18.5%), United States (27.9%), North America (4.2%), China (15.1%), Asia/Pacific (15.2%) and other (13.3%).
Sector
Electrical Components & Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Barclays Industrial Select Conference
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Schneider Electric SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
198.3 EUR
Average target price
188 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-5.18%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electrical Components & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Stock Schneider Electric SE
+10.46% 119 B $
SIEMENS AG Stock Siemens AG
-1.15% 141 B $
EATON CORPORATION PLC Stock Eaton Corporation plc
+14.52% 110 B $
KEYENCE CORPORATION Stock Keyence Corporation
+10.75% 108 B $
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. Stock Emerson Electric Co.
+8.61% 60 434 M $
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. Stock Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-9.37% 32 244 M $
WEG S.A. Stock WEG S.A.
-10.02% 28 005 M $
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) Stock Delta Electronics (Thailand)
-7.39% 28 167 M $
LEGRAND Stock Legrand
-2.55% 25 486 M $
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO Stock Vertiv Holdings Co
+30.83% 23 970 M $
Other Electrical Components & Equipment
