  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Schneider Electric SE
  News
  Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : Top 5 ways to reduce sanitary risk in the manufacturing environment

10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
After the last 18 months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, two things became increasingly apparent for many manufacturers. First, manufacturers need to accept that the pandemic will continue. Secondly, manufacturing executives and plant managers know they must be ready for the next pandemic or crisis.

With that in mind, manufacturing leaders must work to ensure five critical practices are followed on manufacturing floors:

  1. Employees must wash their hands
  2. Employees must maintain social distancing.
  3. Elbow- or foot-operated switches and controls must be implemented whenever possible.
  4. The plant floor and all operating equipment must be sanitized regularly, following strict guidelines.
  5. Antimicrobial pushbuttons should be installed wherever possible.
Engineered to meet critical requirements

When businesses first closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, the critical question became: How can manufacturers reduce sanitary risks once operations resume? While the question is easy to ask, it soon became apparent that there are two critical challenges to address.

  • First, it's relatively easy to hire a sub-contractor to enter the factory every two hours to spray control panels and their pushbuttons with alcohol and other sanitizing agents and then wipe them clean. However, outsourcing that practice can quickly become cost-prohibitive. Furthermore, it can result in additional downtime, which negatively affects production and reduces profitability.
  • At the same time, there also is a related personnel issue. As manufacturing plants open again, plant operators return to work, albeit with significant concerns. Although they have to work, they are concerned about contracting COVID-19, which can negatively impact employee morale and decrease their productivity.

In response to these challenges, Schneider Electric worked to develop Harmony antimicrobial pushbuttons.

Prohibiting microbial growth as an additional line of defense

It is crucial to note that the antimicrobial pushbuttons don't gain their properties due to a coating sprayed on the pushbuttons, which will wear off over time due to cleaning with alcohol or from simple degradation stemming from wear-and-tear of continued use. While this technology has merits, it has significant limitations in industrial environments.

Instead, the silver glass antimicrobial additive, which inhibits bacterial and microbial growth, is inert and blended into the pushbuttons' raw material during manufacturing to preserve its integrity. This way, the antimicrobial additive inhibits microbial growth and resists odor, discoloration, staining, deterioration, and corrosion to maintain the pushbuttons' surface protection over time.

What's most important to note is that the antimicrobial additive in Harmony antimicrobial pushbuttons inhibits microbial growth by up to 95% in 15 minutes. It is 99% effective in inhibiting microbial growth after two hours.

Certainly, hand washing, social distancing, elbow- or foot-operated switches and controls, stringent sanitization, and widespread vaccine adoption all play a role in keeping operators healthy. However, antimicrobial pushbuttons are instrumental in providing an extra layer of defense and assurance of sanitary equipment.

When taken together, these practices serve to protect operators' health and increase operator morale so they know they can confidently do their jobs. In turn, this leads to higher productivity levels with reduced downtime, and it also makes employee retention easier.

Next Steps

Manufacturing executives and plant managers alike now know the current pandemic will continue, at least for some time. They also realize it is imperative to be prepared for the next pandemic or crisis.

Industries of the Future must be dedicated to putting people first. To ensure the manufacturing environment is adapted to the heightened sanitary requirement so operators can work confidently while also ensuring high levels of productivity with minimal downtime, it is vital for machine control panels to include an embedded antimicrobial feature. You can learn more about Schneider Electric Harmony antimicrobial pushbuttons and the benefits they deliver here.

DISCLAIMER: ***This product has not been registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and any public health claims referenced in this article reflect the regulatory situation in Europe and should not be relied upon by U.S. customers. For U.S. customers, please go to this site. Antimicrobial properties are for the protection of the product, and the product does not protect users or others against pathogens. Always clean the product thoroughly after each use.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 12:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 614 M 33 056 M 33 056 M
Net income 2021 2 949 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
Net Debt 2021 5 718 M 6 605 M 6 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 77 988 M 89 942 M 90 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.78%89 942
KEYENCE CORPORATION8.12%136 567
EATON CORPORATION PLC25.90%60 496
NIDEC CORPORATION-12.29%59 840
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.80%57 174
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.18.95%34 600