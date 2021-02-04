Schneider Electric : Unlock the power of IT-OT convergence in your smart building with Division 25

The number of connected devices is expected to more than double by 2025. But only 10 percent of data collected from smart devices is currently utilized. That means building management systems (BMS) must accommodate more systems, platforms, and standards.

Smart building ecosystems are leveraging this data and the mobility of IoT to deliver value to building owners, landlords, and other stakeholders. For example, a building owner can charge tenants a premium to rent in an intelligent building.

Today's smart building systems are now communicating more effectively with each other, thanks to the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems. This convergence delivers value in the form of operational cost savings, increased data utilization, and the ability to implement automation and AI.

In this post, I will show you how Division 25 provides a cybersafe platform for IT-OT convergence, and how this platform is empowering consulting engineers to deliver building value to key stakeholders.

Connect building systems

A smart building ecosystem utilizes many OT platforms, such as power, HVAC, and fire alarms. This connectivity requires the appropriate IT to work with third parties, cloud apps, analytics, and connected devices for infrastructure and building amenities. Thanks to the convergence of IT and OT systems within Division 25 specifications, a seismic shift is happening in building system operations - one that's giving building stakeholders the ability to move from onsite, reactive operations to proactive, remote operations.

Division 25 lays the roadway for intelligent building management systems - known as iBMS, which goes beyond traditional BMS to take systems out of their disciplinary silos. When you specify with Division 25, you are essentially creating a building systems' superhighway - giving your stakeholders the mobility and data collection of IoT they need to optimize building operations. The mechanical and electrical systems merge onto this highway, as does IT, networked building controls, and end-user amenities. With this IT-OT convergence, traffic increases (data sharing) and becomes easier to patrol (cybersecurity).

With Division 25, you can now facilitate the integration of operational systems and bring together elements of Divisions 8 and 12 (window shade controls), Division 23 (HVAC), Division 26 (electrical), and Division 28 (security).

The goal?

Create a path of least resistance among the building divisions.

Use this division convergence to save your stakeholders' costs and create a value-added, high-performance building.

Collaborate more easily with vendors and coordinate communication protocols into the BMS, so you can more easily oversee personnel qualifications.

A Division 25 specification empowers consulting engineers to oversee all the system components that go into mechanical, electrical, IT/OT, and BMS, and ensures these components are housed correctly within each vertical.

Bridge mechanical and electrical divisions

Division 25 gives you more oversight of the building's mechanical and electrical divisions. Hence, it clears the confusion when you are bombarded with stakeholder technology requests that are not specific to mechanical or electrical divisions.

For example, a request may involve integrating HVAC and window shade controls to work with electrical and security systems. With Division 25, you can bridge these vertical gaps, such as incorporating daylight harvesting sensors, lighting and blind control systems, and light occupancy sensors to function per security badge access and energy savings settings.

When an HVAC alarm sounds, building owners or managers have the integrated data they need to make the connection between the HVAC and electrical systems to locate building hotspots. Building managers can then determine where to run the HVAC at a reduced load to prevent the electrical system from becoming overheated. What's more, 80 percent of building maintenance issues like these can now be resolved remotely, according to the recent convergence study.

IT and OT are traditionally siloed from the start of a building construction, due to perceived cybersecurity risks and because they originate from different disciplines. That is why buildings are often constructed with little IT input. Post-construction IT-OT integration poses real cybersecurity risks because the building lacks the iBMS connectivity for systems' oversight. System integration roadblocks occur because components are not equipped to share data when integrated.

But when you specify a smart building construction with Division 25, the building's ecosystems can safely utilize many operational platforms and devices, some of which are building systems, third-party systems, and cloud-based. You're essentially creating the infrastructure for all the appropriate information security management systems, for a truly secure framework for OT environments.

The Schneider Electric™ Open Innovation Platform (IP) for Division 25 uses the EcoStruxure™ architecture and edge control IoT platform to deliver cybersecurity and compliance across the connected offer lifecycle, from device sensors to the cloud. This approach reduces cybersecurity risks by aligning protocols and oversight for control systems, end points, and IoT communication.

With a Division 25 specified construction, you can now give building owners and landlords the ability to leverage IT-OT convergence for energy efficiency, cost savings, and fewer occupancy complaints. Use this convergence to reduce cybersecurity risks for your building stakeholders and give them the ability to offer the kinds of smart comforts demanded by the modern workforce, helping companies attract the right people and landlords attract the right tenants.

See our new infographic to learn how smart buildings can reap this convergence value through Division 25. Use the PROficient Premier Access Portal as your go-to information hub to learn how Schneider Electric can help you qualify for more profitable Division 25 specifications and smart building constructions.

Source reference:

Growth in connected devices

https://www.statista.com/statistics/471264/iot-number-of-connected-devices-worldwide/