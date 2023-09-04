Financial information

Weekly Share Buyback Reporting

Rueil-Malmaison(France), September 4th, 2023 - Share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 4, 2023 (18th resolution). In accordance with applicable regulations, Schneider Electric announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28th August to 1st September 2023.

Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

Detailed transactions available on:

https://www.se.com/en/about-us/investor-relations/regulatory-information/share-buyback.jsp

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover Life is On www.se.com Follow us on:

Page | 1