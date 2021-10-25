Schneider Electric : What is the Schneider Electric Innovation Hub?

Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit World Tour kicked off with a fully digital Global Keynote on October 12. Next off, we bring it home with a series of 11 regional events, tailored to deliver a lasting experience for our customers, partners, and industry enthusiasts worldwide.

The theme this year is 'The Path to Sustainability.' Over 20 sessions with industry experts and thought leaders designed to help prepare your business to get future-ready by improving resilience and leveraging digitization today.

A more electric and digital world is key to addressing the climate crisis and enabling a re-energized, safe, and successful recovery from the pandemic. Together with our customers, we are building the New Electric World, deploying what we call Electricity 4.0 in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Industries, Infrastructure, and Grids for a more sustainable, resilient, and efficient future.

The Strategy Talks and Expert Learning Sessions during the Innovation Summit will help you discover the future of energy management and automation for your business, the opportunities and innovations shaping the market today, and how our customers and partners are building more sustainable, resilient operations throughout the lifecycle.

What is the Innovation Hub?

Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to lead the energy transformation with our continuous innovation of products, systems, software, and services. There is one place that showcases our amazing Innovation at Every Level, across the breadth and depth of our portfolio: Innovation Hub. And this year you can experience it in 3D, as part of Innovation Summit World Tour.

As a perfect complement to the dynamic sessions at the Innovation Summit, our exciting Innovation Hub is a world premiere showcase, where you can discover all our latest innovations in a virtual tradeshow-like environment.

Why is Innovation Hub important?

Innovation Hub lets you discover the newest Schneider Electric innovations at your own pace, with a choice of engaging ways to experience them.

You can choose your path around each of the 10 hub areas representing

the main themes and solutions of the Innovation Summit, where you will find over 300 offers and solutions for:

Or take one of our 25 personalized guided tours. This can include a tour around one of the hub areas above, or one specifically tailored to your business, or your partner relationship with Schneider Electric.

Finally, discover additional areas where you can take a deeper dive into how Schneider Electric helps ensure your success today and tomorrow. For example, learn about our Partnerships of the Future, our open platform, Schneider Electric Exchange, where partners, developers and end-users connect with peers and experts across market segments, , as well as our broad selection of Services, or the many ways we support a sustainable future for the developed and developing worlds.

Each of these experiences is delivered to you by virtual human presenters, videos, animations, and other interactive media. Exciting enough?

Real Examples of Innovation

"The reason why we're so confident in the potential that our technologies bring to the industry is simply that we use them; in our own factories, distribution centers, and buildings," says Schneider Electric CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire. "Across the entire world, we're experimenting (and succeeding) in pushing efficiency and sustainability to new levels."

There are many examples around the globe of Schneider Electric facilities achieving exceptional performance. One of the best will be featured during the Innovation Summit.

IntenCity is one of the newest Schneider Electric buildings. Located in Grenoble, France, the building uses our EcoStruxure™ solutions and an end-to-end digital architecture to help maximize resilience and reduce its energy footprint. Using 4,000 square meters of photovoltaic panels, two wind turbines, and onsite energy storage, the site generates over 920 MWh of energy per year while sharing part of that energy with neighboring buildings and the city of Grenoble.

IntenCity consumes only 11% of the average consumption of buildings in Europe. When we reach our energy efficiency targets, IntenCity will be net-zero energy, producing as much electricity as it consumes. The objective is to achieve LEED Platinum certification with a score of 103 - which will make it the highest LEED platinum score building in the world.

IntenCity also learns and adapts to its environments, allowing proactive and autonomous operation and maintenance with increased efficiency. Over 1600 employees enjoy flexible workspaces with optimized air quality, lighting, and temperature.

Register now for the Innovation Summit, and visit the Innovation Hub today!