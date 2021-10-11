Log in
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : acquires DC Systems B.V. to advance innovations in electrical distribution

10/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Schneider Electric acquires DC Systems B.V. to advance innovations in electrical distribution

Rueil-Malmaison, France

11/10/2021

  • DC Systems is a Netherlands based start-up, specializing in active AC/DC microgrids, DC power conversion, and a comprehensive range of DC solutions.
  • This acquisition reinforces Schneider Electric's expertise to provide resilient and sustainable energy infrastructures

The world is becoming increasingly electric. Electricity is more than ever, the energy of the 21st century: it is the most efficient energy and the best vector for decarbonization. Innovation is part of Schneider Electric's DNA and teams are constantly assessing promising trends and technologies that can help to make energy safe, reliable, efficient, sustainable, open and connected. Direct current in electrical distribution is one such area.

With the acquisition of DC Systems, Schneider Electric, the World's Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knightsis consolidating its portfolio, to offer customers increased simplicity and resiliency for relevant applications such as building microgrids in unreliable public grid environments, or long-distance applications such as public lighting.

Rohan Kelkar, EVP of Schneider Electric's Power Products Business said"Schneider Electric has always been at the forefront of innovation and we hope this investment will spearhead further innovations in electrical distribution. Smart clean electricity is the energy of the 21st century, the most efficient vector for decarbonisation. Electrical demand is growing thanks to increased digitalisation across society, with more TVs, more phones, and EVs coming on stream - all operating a DC energy standard. Therefore, integration of DC can make massive improvement in efficiency - by avoiding the AC/DC standard conversion every time we charge our devices. It can also make existing energy systems more reliable, sustainable and safe in the future. We believe the hybrid AC/ DC infrastructure will form a vital part of community energy systems and individual building microgrids."

DC Systems has an established track record in developing hybrid AC/DC electrical distribution systems for microgrids, and its DNA has been built on the deployment of real-life projects. With several years of experience in the field, DC Systems is recognized for being one of the first organizations to have made a "100% DC-electrified building", namely the Amsterdam based "Circle building". DC Systems has also provided DC electrical solutions for more than 300 kilometers of public road lighting, as well as for several commercial buildings across Europe. All of these projects were realized thanks to its existing ecosystems of contractors and integrators.

"In Schneider Electric we have found a like-minded partner with a shared vision, who, like us, is committed to delivering superior energy solutions, based on an open ecosystem, that offer tangible benefits for all," said Harry Stokman, founder of DC Systems. "I look forward to tackling the energy challenge together."

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
