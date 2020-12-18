Schneider Electric : and Planon's extended partnership is a key step towards delivering more integrated and smarter building solutions

Schneider Electric and Planon will jointly invest in research and development to deliver a suite of smart services to digitalize the building lifecycle for both existing and new buildings. This collaboration will enable us to deliver our vision for Buildings of the Future, where buildings are more sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient, and people-centric.

Facility managers and real estate professionals are just two of the groups who will benefit from this partnership and the resulting innovation. Facility Managers will exceed service level agreements mitigating risk of occupant complaints by proactively addressing potential issues. Real Estate managers will leverage advanced analysis and insight using real-time data from OT and IoT systems, optimizing space management at the enterprise portfolio level.

Read more here in this recent blog from Verdantix.