SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : and Planon's extended partnership is a key step towards delivering more integrated and smarter building solutions

12/18/2020 | 11:07am EST
Schneider Electric and Planon will jointly invest in research and development to deliver a suite of smart services to digitalize the building lifecycle for both existing and new buildings. This collaboration will enable us to deliver our vision for Buildings of the Future, where buildings are more sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient, and people-centric.

Facility managers and real estate professionals are just two of the groups who will benefit from this partnership and the resulting innovation. Facility Managers will exceed service level agreements mitigating risk of occupant complaints by proactively addressing potential issues. Real Estate managers will leverage advanced analysis and insight using real-time data from OT and IoT systems, optimizing space management at the enterprise portfolio level.

Read more here in this recent blog from Verdantix.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 25 261 M 30 891 M 30 891 M
Net income 2020 2 084 M 2 549 M 2 549 M
Net Debt 2020 4 900 M 5 992 M 5 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 62 344 M 76 327 M 76 241 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 117,70 €
Last Close Price 116,45 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE27.27%76 327
KEYENCE CORPORATION43.47%129 865
NIDEC CORPORATION71.74%73 185
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.6.58%48 653
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.80%46 151
WEG S.A.118.61%31 472
