  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Schneider Electric : announces promising start of its Sustainability Impact program

02/17/2022 | 03:24am EST
Schneider Electric announces promising start of its Sustainability Impact program

Rueil-Malmaison, France

17/02/2022

Download PDF
  • 2021-2025 program launched a year ago delivers on first year expectations
  • 2021 progress was pivotal in setting up key transformation

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today the progress made on its Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program at the end of Q4 2021, marking the end of this ambitious program's first year.

The 2021-2025 SSI program, launched on the same day in January 2021 that Schneider Electric was recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights, is designed to boost Schneider's efforts in fighting climate change and social inequality, through 11 global transformations complemented by many local commitments. Throughout 2021, key transformative programs have been put in place to ensure successful progress towards the program's 2025 targets. Schneider Electric discloses its progress in meeting the SSI goals each quarter, together with its financial results.

"As an impact company, we are making a unique difference and have raised the bar with our 2025 sustainability commitments. Our first year's results are encouraging and set the path towards our 5-year goals," said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "Teams from across the company have collectively stepped up and we are engaged on sustainability on all fronts"

Sustainability impact highlights

Schneider Electric pursued its ambitious decarbonization goals, by deploying services and solutions to deliver energy efficiency and sustainability while guiding customers, partners, and suppliers on rapidly reducing their emissions.

  • In 2021, Schneider's EcoStruxure solutions helped customers reduce their carbon emissions by 84 million tonnes which amount to 347 million tonnes saved or avoided since 2018.
  • In October 2021, Schneider Electric launched the Energize program, to increase access to renewable energy for the supply chains of 10 global pharmaceutical companies.
  • Since kicking off The Zero Carbon Project in April 2021, Schneider Electric continues to work closely with 1,000 of its top suppliers to halve their operational carbon emissions by 2025.

Schneider Electric has a responsibility to its people and the communities it serves to boost equal opportunities, gender diversity and inclusion and support every generation.

  • Schneider Electric solutions for rural electrification ensured that another 4 million people were able to access safe, clean and reliable electricity in 2021.
  • As of 2021, the Schneider Electric Foundation has now helped local NGO partners train 300,000 people in energy management.
  • In 2021, over 200 initiatives have been set up by Schneider's locally run organizations to support positive change in the countries and regions where it is active.

Schneider Electric finished the year with an SSI score of 3.92 out of ten, exceeding expectations by going beyond the 3.75 target set for this first full year of the five-year program.

Find highlights of Schneider's Sustainability Impact program in 2021 full-year report, including the detailed quarter-four results:

Schneider Electric's most recent sustainability awards include recognition from:

See Schneider Electric's Full-year 2021 Financial and Extra-financial release.

Understand Schneider Electric's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance:

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28 774 M 32 712 M 32 712 M
Net income 2021 2 998 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
Net Debt 2021 6 694 M 7 610 M 7 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 80 810 M 91 872 M 91 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.49%91 872
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.61%120 547
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.00%62 592
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.05%56 947
NIDEC CORPORATION-23.30%52 403
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-21.94%31 723