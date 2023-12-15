Schneider Electric: appointment to the Board of Directors

Schneider Electric announces that Philippe Knoche will join its Board of Directors as censor with the intention of proposing his appointment as director at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.



He will be an independent director and will join the Audit and Risk Committee. He will bring to the Board his expertise in the energy and technology sector, as well as his experience of transformations at both strategic and operational levels.



Philippe Knoche, who holds dual French and German nationality and is based in Paris, was CEO of Orano from 2015 to 2023. He recently joined Thales as Executive Vice President Operations and Performance last October.



