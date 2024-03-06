Schneider Electric: capital increase reserved for employees

Schneider Electric announces the implementation of a new capital increase reserved for employees within the framework of its employee savings plans, in line with its policy of developing employee shareholding.



This capital increase will cover 45 countries, including France, representing around 90% of the Group's employees. The subscription period is expected to run from April 19 to May 13 inclusive, with settlement and delivery of the shares scheduled for July 10.



'This operation will strengthen the sense of belonging of the Group's employees by giving them the opportunity to be more closely involved in Schneider Electric's future developments and performance', explains the Group.



