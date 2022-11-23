Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-11-23 am EST
142.08 EUR   +0.87%
11/22Schneider Electric : Natural Climate Solutions For a Sustainable World
PU
11/22Schneider Electric Named a Top Employer in Canada
AQ
11/22Schneider Electric and Microplásticos Work Together To Decarbonize Supply Chain
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric confirms financial resources to complete Aveva deal

11/23/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Schneider Electric SE on Wednesday confirmed that the bridge financing facility that it entered in September in order to finance its takeover of Aveva Group PLC now totals GBP2.41 billion.

Schneider said its financial adviser, Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, confirmed that the Paris-based company has "sufficient resources" to complete the takeover.

Earlier this month, Schneider increased its cash offer for the 41% of the Cambridge, England-based industrial software firm that it doesn't already own. Schneider is offering 3,225 pence in cash for each Aveva share, which values Aveva's equity at GBP9.86 billion and implies an enterprise value of GBP10.57 billion.

Aveva shares were up 0.2% at 3,180.00 pence in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Aveva said Schneider's offer had received the support of 4.1% of Aveva shareholders. This equates to 10% of all shares not held by Schneider.

In a report late Tuesday, the Daily Mail claimed that Schneider's offer is "on a knife edge" due to mounting opposition from minority shareholders. The newspaper noted that approval of the takeover requires 75% support from minority shareholders at a general meeting set for Friday.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/markets/article-11458801/Schneider-Electrics-swoop-Aveva-hanging-balance.html

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 0.16% 3180 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.64% 48.5052 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.87% 142.08 Real-time Quote.-18.32%
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
11/22Schneider Electric : Natural Climate Solutions For a Sustainable World
PU
11/22Schneider Electric Named a Top Employer in Canada
AQ
11/22Schneider Electric and Microplásticos Work Together To Decarbonize Supply Chain
AQ
11/21Schneider Electric : Sustainable Solutions to Fight Climate Crisis
PU
11/21SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11/21EDF Board Backs Nomination of Schneider Electric Executive as New CEO
MT
11/18Schneider Electric : Mathematics helping to emissions reduction
PU
11/18Schneider Electric : Everything You Need to Know About Sustainable Recycling
PU
11/18MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 18, 2..
MS
11/18News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 601 M 34 527 M 34 527 M
Net income 2022 3 709 M 3 811 M 3 811 M
Net Debt 2022 7 353 M 7 555 M 7 555 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 78 194 M 80 347 M 80 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 140,86 €
Average target price 151,48 €
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.32%80 347
KEYENCE CORPORATION-18.00%101 683
EATON CORPORATION PLC-3.67%66 209
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.28%56 786
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.32%35 555
AMETEK, INC.-3.67%32 528