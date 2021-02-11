Schneider Electric : is partnering in The Circulars Accelerator program with Accenture

The Circulars Accelerator and Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, are joining forces in a new innovation program to develop circular solutions, support entrepreneurs on their journey to scale and embrace the transition to a circular economy.

This six-month program, led by Accenture in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, aims to connect Schneider Electric and other industry partners with early- to growth-stage entrepreneurs. To launch the program, a panel of leaders from participating organizations, including Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and the shortlisted innovators, will broadcast live on 11th February 2021.

Connecting entrepreneurs with industry leaders to boost the circular economy

Schneider Electric believes that building a circular economy is essential to solve the global climate challenges and is a cornerstone of the Group's sustainability strategy. Schneider uses resources responsibly to design, manufacture and distribute its products and innovates through connectivity, digitization, as well as service and leasing business models to deliver new value to customers.

By joining the Circulars Accelerator, Schneider's business incubation teams will mentor and coach entrepreneurs and share the Group's deep circular expertise. As the 2019 multinational winner at The Circulars Awards, Schneider has already shown its strong commitments and experience in designing and servicing products to reduce the use of primary raw materials and drive forward its circular economy transformation. As part of the Group's three-year Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 program, over 150,000 metric tons of primary resource consumption was avoided.

A six-month programme for collaborative innovation

The Circular Accelerator launch session will welcome both the industry partners and the 2021 cohort of 17 start-ups, selected from over 200 applications, livestreamed on the World Economic Forum website at 14:00 CET on 11th February.