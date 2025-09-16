Schneider Electric announces the launch of a senior unsecured bond issue convertible and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs) maturing in 2033, through a placement with qualified investors, for a nominal amount of €750m.



The net proceeds from the issue will be used for the group's general corporate purposes, including the financing of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 35% of the share capital of Schneider Electric India Private Limited (SEIPL), bringing its stake to 100%.



The OCEANEs will have a nominal value of €100,000 each, will be convertible and/or exchangeable into shares, and will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of between 1% and 1.50%, payable semi-annually, with the first payment due on March 23, 2026.



The final terms of the bonds will be determined at the end of the order book building process, which is expected to take place later today, and settlement is scheduled for September 23.