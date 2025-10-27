Schneider Electric shares posted the strongest rise in the CAC 40 on Monday morning in the wake of an upgrade by Morgan Stanley, which said it expects a turning point in the company's margins.



In a research note, the US bank acknowledged that the electrical equipment specialist's margin growth has been slower than that of its competitors this year, but believes that this trend could reverse from 2026-2027 onwards, thanks to several levers that will be presented at the investor day on December 11.



Among these catalysts, Morgan explains that it anticipates productivity gains, a recovery in the most profitable businesses, particularly in the construction sector, and the completion of the transition to the subscription model (SaaS) in 2027, which should have less of an impact on margins.



The New York-based firm thus anticipates earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% in 2027, the highest in the sector, driven by organic growth of 8% and a margin improvement of one percentage point, as well as a possible resumption of share buybacks by 2027.



In the longer term, Schneider has a very high-level offering in the data center equipment segment, with a comprehensive range of products, including liquid cooling, a key technology for data centers, not to mention its collaboration with Nvidia, which is another strategic advantage for the future, the bank concludes.



The US bank's analysts have therefore upgraded the stock from 'in line' to 'overweight', with a target price raised to €280 from €240 previously.



Schneider shares were up 2.2% at around 10:20 a.m., leading the CAC 40, which was down 0.1%, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to 7%.