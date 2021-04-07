Schneider Electric : Background Documents Available for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of April 28, 2021
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 28, 2021 - Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting
Rueil-Malmaison(France), April 7, 2021 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all our shareholders, guests and organizers, and considering the administrative measures limiting or prohibiting the travel or collective gatherings for health reasons, it has been decided to hold the Annual Shareholders' Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical attendance of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend taking into account in particular the closure of conference and meeting rooms, the obligation to respect physical distance measures and the number of people usually present at previous General Meetings.
The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is convened on April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. CET at Schneider Electric SE's headquarter, 35, rue Joseph Monier, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison.
The Preliminary Notice of Meeting serving as Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion valant avis de convocation), including agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on March 22, 2021 and will be published in the French Journal Spécial des Sociétés on April 10, 2021.
The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:
any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);
any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, up to the fifteenth day prior to the Meeting.
Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website: www.se.com.
Besides, as regards the chair of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, in application of Article 19 of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors, at its meeting of March 25, 2021, appointed Ms. Cécile Cabanis, as Chairwoman of the Meeting.
In addition, by way of exception of Article R. 225-101 of the French Commercial Code and as prescribed by Article 8 of the governmental decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and amended by governmental decrees n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and n° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021), the Board of Directors appointed two scrutineers selected among the ten shareholders owning, at the knowledge of Schneider Electric SE, the most voting rights, i.e.:
M. Stéphane TAILLEPIED, representing Amundi Asset Management;
M. Claude BRIQUET, representing the FCPE Schneider Actionnariat.
The shareholders are invited to consult regularly the dedicated section to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on the Company website www.se.com, to have access to all the updated information relating to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted in full and in live conditions on the dedicated page to the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on the Company website: www.se.com.
In order to enable a dialogue with shareholders during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors decided that a platform dedicated to shareholders will be open, during the meeting, where the shareholders will have the opportunity to ask video question during the Q&A session.
The registration on the following link https://agd.dmint.net/sewill open on April 28, 2021 at 9.00 a.m., Paris time. Shareholders will have the possibility to record video questions in the morning and until the Q&A session. Shareholders will be able to check their recording before sending it. As in physical Shareholders' Meetings, the Company will do its best to answer as many questions as possible on a first-come-first-served basis in the allotted time.
To register on the link above, shareholders will need:
If they hold shares in registered form:
To provide only a picture of themselves with an official ID document (identity card, passport, driving license).
If they hold shares in bearer form:
To provide a picture of themselves with an official ID document (identity card, passport, driving license) and a certificate of participation issued by their financial intermediary managing their share account.
A recording of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting webcast will be made available afterwards within the timeframe provided for by the applicable regulations.
About Schneider Electric: Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
