Schneider Electric : Background Documents Available for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of April 28, 2021

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 28, 2021 - Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting

Rueil-Malmaison(France), April 7, 2021 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all our shareholders, guests and organizers, and considering the administrative measures limiting or prohibiting the travel or collective gatherings for health reasons, it has been decided to hold the Annual Shareholders' Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical attendance of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend taking into account in particular the closure of conference and meeting rooms, the obligation to respect physical distance measures and the number of people usually present at previous General Meetings.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is convened on April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. CET at Schneider Electric SE's headquarter, 35, rue Joseph Monier, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison.

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting serving as Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion valant avis de convocation), including agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on March 22, 2021 and will be published in the French Journal Spécial des Sociétés on April 10, 2021.

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);

any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, up to the fifteenth day prior to the Meeting.

Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website: www.se.com.

Besides, as regards the chair of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, in application of Article 19 of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors, at its meeting of March 25, 2021, appointed Ms. Cécile Cabanis, as Chairwoman of the Meeting.

In addition, by way of exception of Article R. 225-101 of the French Commercial Code and as prescribed by Article 8 of the governmental decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and amended by governmental decrees n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and n° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021), the Board of Directors appointed two scrutineers selected among the ten shareholders owning, at the knowledge of Schneider Electric SE, the most voting rights, i.e.:

M. Stéphane TAILLEPIED, representing Amundi Asset Management;

M. Claude BRIQUET, representing the FCPE Schneider Actionnariat.

