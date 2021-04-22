Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Celebrating Earth Day at Schneider Electric

04/22/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The solutions for a sustainable future are in our hands

April 22nd is Earth Day, and this year's theme is to Restore Our Earth™. Being part of the climate-change solutions doesn't have to be all about big partnerships and corporate innovations. Even the small changes we, as individuals, make can have a big impact.

Schneider Electric is and will keep being part of the solution: in our daily lives, jobs, working with partners to innovate and create solutions that are positive for climate and our planet. Many of our Schneider employees around the globe are already embracing eco-friendly, life-changing activities - from changing their diets to using metal stirrers. Below we share some tips and stories from our employees that are making a big impact.

For more ideas on how to celebrate Earth Day check out these home activities, which will also help you kick off a sustainable-living journey.

Earth Day Tips and Stories From Our Employees

'When I walk my dogs, I always bring a trash bag with me so I can pick up the cans and bottles people leave behind. While these might be very small actions, they can really add up over time. And now I have neighbors who are joining me in this effort!'

Joanne Walsh, Employee Communications Manager - United States

'My family and I help the environment by recycling, composting, and taking our own bags to the grocery store.' - Juan Rodarte, Segment Operations Manager - Mexico

'Earth day hack - European dish cloths! You may never use another paper towel again. Seriously life changing.' - Lisa Causarano, International Account Manager - United States

David (left) with US Senator Mike Braun walk through the woods discussing invasive species and timber stand improvement

'I've planted over 17,000 trees (black walnut and oak) over the past 30 years here on my farm in central Indiana. We are focused on eliminating invasive plants within the woods. In addition, we focus on keeping our 45 foot stream clean of trash.'

David Youngblood, National Account Manager - United States

'We try to purchase as little plastic as possible. We will always choose local and fresh first by buying directly from our community farms and markets, which use little to no packaging. For example, locally made package-free soap, shampoo bars, and conditioner bars.' - Elan Fritz, Offer Marketing Specialist Manager - Canada

'One of the ways I take care of the planet is by bringing the planet inside. I love having house plants around.' - Stephanie Byrd, EcoStruxure - Marketing Director - United States


'I contribute to taking care of the planet by having a plant-based diet. I'm buying package free products from local producers.'

Silvia Adriana León, Electrical Designer in Mexico

'I take many small actions to add up to a big impact. I eat vegetarian, walk instead of drive, recycle, buy local, and set up a smart home with light sensors.' - Liz Durand, Global Talent Acquisition Program Manager, United States

'When we care about our planet, we're also taking care of ourselves, our homes, the people we love, and all living beings in the world. We care about life.' - Rafael Sotomayor, Digital Marketing Specialist - Mexico

'My partner and I care for the environment and minimize our ecological footprint by following a plant-based diet. We also recycle, compost and go grocery shopping using our own eco-friendly bags. For us, living sustainably also involves cultivating a deep appreciation for nature.'

Mariana Gonzalez, Social Responsibility Delegate - Mexico

This #EarthDay, let's be part of the solution. Share in the comments what you are doing to make an impact!

Looking to learn more?

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 18:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
02:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Celebrating Earth Day at Schneider Electric
PU
09:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : partners with top 1,000 suppliers to help reduce their ope..
AQ
09:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE  : quaterly sales release
08:06aA GREEN RECOVERY POWERED BY DIGITAL : The Fastest Way to Save the Planet
PU
05:00aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor Software Featured by M..
PU
04:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : UK Businesses to Own Energy Management in a Bid to Curb En..
PU
04:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Discover the Local Edge Configurator (LEC) tool which is s..
PU
04:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Being Part of the Climate Change Solution Means Going Beyo..
PU
04:40aTHE GREEN DEAL : An Industrial Revolution Against A Deadline
PU
04:40aSUEZ CANAL BLOCKAGE : Evidence that Data Transformation initiatives are needed t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 342 M 32 834 M 32 834 M
Net income 2021 2 677 M 3 214 M 3 214 M
Net Debt 2021 4 293 M 5 155 M 5 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 75 012 M 90 126 M 90 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 136,00 €
Last Close Price 135,32 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.39%90 267
KEYENCE CORPORATION-13.93%112 008
NIDEC CORPORATION3.00%72 451
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.79%55 157
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.61%54 501
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.4.95%30 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ