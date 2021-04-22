Log in
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Summary
Schneider Electric : EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor Software Featured by Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 Campaign

04/22/2021 | 05:00am EDT
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor Software Featured by Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 Campaign

Rueil-Malmaison, France

22/04/2021

Download PDF

Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management, automation, and sustainability, today announced that its EcoStruxure Resource Advisor software has been selected by Microsoft for its #BuildFor2030 campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to showcase solutions and services driving positive impact and contributing to a more inclusive economy.

Resource Advisor is a best-in-class, AI-assisted, cloud-based solution for managing cross-enterprise energy and sustainability data. Companies are able to track data across more than 400 categories to have near real-time access to their resource performance and use the platform to centralize KPI management and reporting and disclosure. The data is paired with Schneider's unique approach to energy and sustainability consulting, bringing together technology and expertise, resulting in a 'mind-plus-machine' approach to climate action.

The selection comes on the heels of Schneider's most recent climate action research, which indicates that corporate interest in and urgency on climate action are at an all-time high among executives. Of the more than 100 respondents from across industries, nearly 90 percent report that they either have a climate action plan in place or in development. And yet, 42 percent of respondents say that poor quality or incomplete data is a barrier to implementing their plan.

The disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have also been a wake-up call for organizations, 51 percent of which cite climate change and its impacts as the biggest threat to future energy and resource supply. A significant 85 percent of respondents indicate that they are now considering using energy and sustainability to build resilience in their business. Interestingly, confidence in preparedness to manage disruption has fallen since our 2020 research, with fewer companies now reporting their readiness for innovation and disruption. Access the full data book here.

Learn more about Resource Advisor here.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
