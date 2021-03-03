Log in
Schneider Electric : Extends 3-Phase Easy UPS 3L from 250 kVA to 600 kVA to Make Business Continuity Easy with Optimized Investment

03/03/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Rueil-Malmaison, France

03/03/2021

  • Easy UPS 3L now extends from 250 to 600 kVA with new 250, 300, and 400 kVA UPSs
  • Compact 3-phase UPS simplifies and streamlines configuration, use, and service
  • Ideal for medium and large commercial buildings and light industrial applications
  • EcoStruxureTM connected to simplify management and services with anytime, anywhere monitoring and service support via smartphone

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has extended Easy UPS 3L from 250 kVA to 600 kVA (400V) with the addition of 250, 300, and 400 kVA 3-phase Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs) for external batteries. Available in most countries, the Easy UPS 3L simplifies and streamlines configuration and service, delivering high availability and predictability to medium and large commercial buildings and light industrial UPS applications.

With its compact footprint, highly available parallel and redundant design, and robust electrical specifications, Easy UPS 3L protects critical equipment in a wide range of environments from damage due to power outages, surges, and spikes. It is up to 96% efficient to bring predictability to utility costs. Easy UPS 3L includes a wide battery voltage window and accommodates a variety of battery configurations. It comes with a full range of options and accessories making it easy to integrate into different environments.

'With this extension to Easy UPS 3L, Schneider Electric continues to fill a market need by offering easy, robust, and competitive solutions that prioritize efficiency, flexibility, predictability, and reliability for today's connected businesses. It is easy to configure, install, use, and service,' said Mustafa Demirkol, Global VP, 3-Phase UPS Offer Management & Marketing, Schneider Electric. 'Thanks to an exceptional combination of competitive specifications, robust and fault-tolerant design that enhances resiliency and reliability, and an optimized footprint that saves valuable real estate, the Easy UPS 3L is the ideal choice for easy business continuity and optimized investment, whether it's on your shop floor or in your electrical room.'

Customers benefit from Schneider's global service setup with strong local networks of service specialists that provide customers with a complete range of services throughout the entire Easy UPS 3L lifecycle. The start-up service is included to ensure the Easy UPS 3L is properly and safely configured for best performance, reliability, safety, and peace of mind.

Simple to configure, use, and service, Easy UPS 3L:

  • Offers resiliency against harsh environments with conformal coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filter, unity power factor, and strong overload protection, all of which make Easy UPS 3L a reliable solution for business continuity.
  • Provides less system complexity and saves on CapEx investment.
  • Versatile architecture and parallel for redundancy or for increased capacity. You can install up to 5 UPSs in parallel for capacity, or 5 +1 UPSs in parallel for redundancy. If a power block becomes inoperable, the load will continue to be supported by the remaining power blocks, provided that the load is below the capacity of the functional power blocks in the system.
  • Enables easy monitoring and management with EcoStruxure IT's cloud-based software suite when you buy the optional network card. For more information, visit www.se.com/ecostruxure-it and try EcoStruxure IT Expert monitoring solution for free for 30 days.

To learn more about Easy UPS 3L, visit our web page.

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
