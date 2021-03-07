Schneider Electric : I #ChooseToChallenge

The International Women's Day (IWD 2021) is around the corner and this year, the theme is #ChooseToChallenge. It encourages all of us to reiterate our commitment to an inclusive world by choosing to challenge inequality, call out bias (conscious and unconscious) and question the stereotypes that still exist in a big way in our societies.

At Schneider Electric, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is not just a commitment but is part of the core business strategy. Occasions like IWD always bring about palpable excitement, with celebratory events planned across the organisation. Amidst these festivities, one still can't miss the skepticism in the minds of a sizeable percentage of men (and even women) as to why the day deserves such special acknowledgment. This perhaps comes from their perception that when this is something that is so natural in their organisation, why the hullabaloo?! 'We have a conscious drive to hire women in the workforce; we have women in leadership positions; we have equitable policies, so why the fuss?' This is where a little bit of introspection could help. While there is the progress made in corporates and in societies at large in the last few decades, are we anywhere close to where we want to be? While the professional in us recognises the perceptible changes in our work world, has the unconscious 'me' eliminated the bias in the mind? A couple of recent incidents made me question it.

As I sat sipping my Sunday morning coffee, my wife excitedly shared the news about the recent wedding of a Bollywood movie star. It didn't stir any excitement in me until she mentioned that the wedding was solemnised by a woman priest! The social media was rife with reactions to the event as it was a deviation from convention. Later in the evening, still ruminating about the story from the morning, I initiated a conversation with my son - who is an avid online gamer - on the proportion of women gamers in that world and how they were perceived. His answer was not surprising when he told me that most gamers played with pseudo names, but when one discovered that the gamer on the other side was a woman, there was an unwitting judgement passed on their competence, post the discovery! It gave me great satisfaction though, to hear from him, that he competed purely on skill and I had an indistinct smile as I reminisced about my previous year's Women's Day vow of 'raising my son believing in #EachforEqual'. Another string to this conversation had my wife observing that women who say they don't like to cook are viewed as if they came from another planet, even when a significant part of the world's best chefs were men!

Come to think of it, we are so fixed in our imagination of the different personas. Even when we all admit to equality, there are some implicit biases that we carry, which reflects reality.

I read through some facts and figures on the UN Sustainable Development goals site (https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/gender-equality/) which reaffirmed my view that we possibly have a very limited view of our pond. The ocean out there needs a lot more cleaning. As happy as we may feel about the progress that we have made on the Gender Equality agenda, there is still a long way to go, including in corporations, before we can claim parity. Centuries of practices have corrupted our subconscious and it will take beyond just participating in organisational events to demonstrate our commitment to this need. We have to #ChooseToChallenge the prejudices in our heads first!