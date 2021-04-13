Schneider Electric : New Services from Schneider Electric Pinpoint Operational Risks and Create Business Resilience with Condition-Based Maintenance

Jean-Pascal Tricoire joined Schneider Electric in 1986. He was appointed to the Executive Committee in charge of the International Division end of 2001, became COO late in 2003, President and CEO in 2006 and has finally been named Chairman and CEO in April 2013. His career at Schneider Electric has developed largely outside France in operational functions in Italy, China, South Africa and USA, and he leads Asia business as Chairman and Regional President of Schneider Electric Asia Pacific. Jean-Pascal holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and an MBA. Jean-Pascal is co-chairman of the France-China Business Council. He currently sits on the Global CEO Council of China's Premier Li Keqiang, as well as on the Advisory Board of the Mayors of Beijing and Shanghai. He is a director of the worldwide board of the UN Global Compact. Jean-Pascal is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion working with other heads of state, universities and companies to advance gender equality. Since 2019, he has been a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.