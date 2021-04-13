Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : New Services from Schneider Electric Pinpoint Operational Risks and Create Business Resilience with Condition-Based Maintenance

04/13/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jean-Pascal Tricoire joined Schneider Electric in 1986. He was appointed to the Executive Committee in charge of the International Division end of 2001, became COO late in 2003, President and CEO in 2006 and has finally been named Chairman and CEO in April 2013. His career at Schneider Electric has developed largely outside France in operational functions in Italy, China, South Africa and USA, and he leads Asia business as Chairman and Regional President of Schneider Electric Asia Pacific. Jean-Pascal holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and an MBA. Jean-Pascal is co-chairman of the France-China Business Council. He currently sits on the Global CEO Council of China's Premier Li Keqiang, as well as on the Advisory Board of the Mayors of Beijing and Shanghai. He is a director of the worldwide board of the UN Global Compact. Jean-Pascal is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion working with other heads of state, universities and companies to advance gender equality. Since 2019, he has been a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
09:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Reduce Time to Modernization – Schneider Electric An..
PU
09:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : New Services from Schneider Electric Pinpoint Operational ..
PU
09:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : launches Partnerships of the Future, unleashing simplified..
PU
09:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital in..
PU
08:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC RELEASES THE MOST : Galaxy VL
AQ
03:23aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : backed drive by Solar Impulse Foundation to identify clima..
PU
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Optimising Business Opportunities from Singapore
AQ
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : XW Pro solar hybrid inverter now eligible for California e..
AQ
04/12COVID-19 OFFERED OPPORTUNITIES TO PR : Schneider Electric's Karen Lim
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 272 M 32 439 M 32 439 M
Net income 2021 2 675 M 3 181 M 3 181 M
Net Debt 2021 4 316 M 5 134 M 5 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 73 980 M 88 135 M 87 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 135,91 €
Last Close Price 133,46 €
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.81%88 135
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.16%112 938
NIDEC CORPORATION7.78%74 895
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.60%55 950
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.48%55 167
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.5.49%30 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ