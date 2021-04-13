Log in
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : Reduce Time to Modernization – Schneider Electric Announces Two Fresh Ways to Strengthen Business Resilience Faster

04/13/2021
Reduce Time to Modernization - Schneider Electric Announces Two Fresh Ways to Strengthen Business Resilience Faster

Hannover, Germany

13/04/2021

  • New services let customers achieve business benefits of digitized electrical equipment faster
  • New offers restore trust in electrical system uptime for crisis-proof business continuity
  • Two pathways speed up modernization benefits during times of CAPEX constraint
  • Plans extend lifespans of aged assets through digital retrofitting or immediately replace equipment though smart financing

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of two new maintenance and modernization service plans at Hannover Messe 2021. The customer outcome of both plans is stronger business resilience through digitized electrical equipment. Accounting for the urgency of restoring confidence in business continuity, each new approach is designed to accommodate now-common CAPEX pressures.

Time for action

With many companies under pressure to restore health, reduce risk, and build preparedness to weather current and future crises, modern digital technology offers the clearest path to achieving those goals. That's especially true for electrical equipment and power systems that underpin core business activities, the uptime and reliability of which are fundamentally important to keeping operations online.

'Today's companies cannot compromise on their core business resilience,' said Frederic Godemel, Executive Vice President of Power Systems at Schneider Electric. 'That's why we're helping them go faster than ever to reach peak operational strength through digital, even under their new budget pressures on CAPEX and OPEX.'

Two new routes to the confidence of digital

The first of Schneider Electric's new services offers is called the Service and Modernization Plan. It extends the lifespan of older electrical equipment assets, allowing them to remain in operation for a number of extra years, then replaces them with new equipment before the end of the contract period. While ensuring service continuity with 24/7 manufacturer support and expertise, this plan digitizes electrical installations according to a company's future needs. Importantly, it also spreads the modernization investment over several years, in order to balance CAPEX pressure with the need to strengthen business resilience today.

The second new offer is called the Service and Modernization Financing Plan. This plan immediately replaces obsolete assets through a financing solution. For superior service continuity, this plan delivers the top reliability of brand-new assets alongside Schneider Electric's know-how and support. It also lets companies immediately benefit from digital technology and advanced services to enhance their assets and asset management. Like the Service and Modernization Plan, this plan also spreads the modernization investment over several years. The new bundled solutions offer of financing, modernization, and service plan gives peace-of-mind for core business continuity and uptime.

Room to grow with digital

At the heart of the new service plans are natively digital electrical equipment, such as Schneider Electric's medium voltage switchgear. These modern digital products include condition-based maintenance features, feeding data from their sensors to both local field tools/apps and sophisticated analytics tools such as those offered by Schneider Electric's robust EcoStruxure architecture and platform.

To build business strength today and make room for further improvements tomorrow, the company's entire platform of equipment is becoming natively digital, connected to cloud data sharing in order to better serve customers' operational reliability, safety, and efficiency. With EcoStruxure, the digital backbone companies build today will flexibly accommodate more sophisticated measurement, monitoring, and control, as businesses grow and change over time.

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
