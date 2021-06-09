Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Why Does Your Data Center Need Uninterruptible Power supply?

06/09/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data centers are necessary facilities that store vast amounts of sensitive data. These facilities should be armed with adequate power throughout the clock to maintain the safety of the data and also so that any data can be retrieved at any point in time as and when a user demands. Hence, data centers require an uninterrupted power supply to have little to no downtime. With an uninterruptible power supply, data centers can enjoy smooth internet connectivity, which helps them deliver their services without any hindrances. Today, all of us use smartphones, watch shows and games on online streaming platforms, play video games in real-time with multiple players from across the globe. All this is possible because of the internet and cloud computing. It requires an extraordinary amount of power and storage space. This is where data centers come into play.

Data centers are the core of internet-based services. They ensure reliable delivery of information to users around the globe 24*7. Hence, a UPS battery forms a crucial part of data centers. Power outages can result in causing tremendous damage to data centers and affect service worldwide. Power cuts can also cause damage to critical equipment in data centers like sensitive hardware, communication protocols, and other IT devices. Thus, to ensure higher security and protection from electrical disturbances, it is vital to have a power backup.

Benefits Of Uninterrupted Power Supply In A Data Center
  • A UPS battery facilitates the continuous power supply of a reliable voltage to the data center. Even if your data center does not face frequent power outages, you still need a reliable power backup to ensure the flow of a stable voltage.
  • An uninterruptible power supply is vital to prevent financial losses in terms of reducing operational and maintenance costs. A prolonged downtime can also lead to heavy financial losses, and this can be easily prevented using a battery backup.
  • Data centers consume massive amounts of electricity. Using the latest UPS battery like a green UPS, facility managers can optimise energy efficiency and reduce power wastage. Such a power backup comes with advanced power-saving modes that can significantly benefit a data center.
Let us now understand a little more about a UPS battery

A UPS battery or an uninterruptible power supply is a device that ensures that every piece of equipment that is linked to it never loses electricity supply. There are different types of UPS batteries that are available in the market. Some are very large, and they are used to power an entire facility, while some are small and provide power backup to only those connected to it.

The size of a UPS battery can also vary greatly. While some are small and can easily fit under your table, some commercial UPS batteries may take up an entire room. Always install a UPS battery in server racks to maintain its efficiency and prolong its longevity.

Schneider Electric India offers high-quality UPS battery and power backup solutions for large data centers. Their 3 phase UPS system is perfect for ensuring end-to-end power supply and other critical systems. To know more on this, visit Schneider Electric India's website today!

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Importance of an Effective Building Management System
PU
01:13pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Why Does Your Data Center Need Uninterruptible Power suppl..
PU
12:49pCLIMATE ACTION : What is The UN's Global Climate Change Goal 13?
PU
11:25aCARLYLE  : AlphaStruxure, a joint venture of The Carlyle Group and Schneider Ele..
AQ
11:25aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : launches 360 advice with Smart Services Webinar Series
AQ
11:24aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Announces All-In-One Liquid Cooled, EcoStruxure Modular Da..
AQ
09:23aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : has announced the launch of its Easy Rack Series available..
AQ
09:23aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Roca Group partners with Schneider Electric to accelerate ..
AQ
09:23aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : has announced the launch of a liquid-cooled, EcoStruxure M..
AQ
08:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : 2020 Integrated Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 933 M 34 047 M 34 047 M
Net income 2021 2 765 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
Net Debt 2021 4 791 M 5 839 M 5 839 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 73 149 M 89 141 M 89 161 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 146,79 €
Last Close Price 131,96 €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.55%89 087
KEYENCE CORPORATION-6.03%120 518
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.54%66 927
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.22.57%59 076
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.46%58 627
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.9.54%31 971