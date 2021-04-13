Schneider Electric : boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announces the release of new generation of TeSys Giga series Motor Starters.

The iconic TeSys Giga series has been reimagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.

With 56 patents under the belt, TeSys Giga series Motor Starters is designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining as well as various manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability and driving down maintenance costs, reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:

Modular design: The unique set up enables easy replacement of spare parts, improving the reliability and robustness by up to 90% with up to 50% faster integration and commissioning time.

The unique set up enables easy replacement of spare parts, . Compact footprint: Compact design with 40% size reduction to enable optimal cabinet installation space.

Self-diagnosis: Predictive maintenance can be achieved through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, significantly reducing the downtime and optimizing site operation with tips wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator, and contactor open & close status indicator. This feature significantly maximizes resilience and uptime for an efficient site operation.

. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, significantly reducing the downtime and optimizing site operation with tips wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator, and contactor open & close status indicator. This feature significantly maximizes resilience and uptime for an efficient site operation. Full-scale protection: Initial settings guarantee a safe customer journey when it comes to overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection, and phase imbalance protection.

QR Codes: Delivers technical documents, technical video guides, and counterfeit safeguards which improve customer experience.

Delivers technical documents, technical video guides, and counterfeit safeguards which improve customer experience. Highly reliable and ready for harsh environment: Improved auxiliary contacts (17V,1mA,10-8) enable better reliability in harsh environment and conform to high density PLC input applications

'We are proud to continue delivering ground-breaking digital innovation addressing our customers' most pressing needs,' said Nadege Petit, EVP Power Products at Schneider Electric. 'In today's rapidly changing world, it is important to equip the industry with full control over the safety and reliability of mission-critical operations, with the ability to detect and resolve faults at pace. What's more, we want to enable a streamlined and optimized manufacturing process with solutions that are safe, reliable and interoperable. We are delighted that machine builders and panel builders can now maximize efficiency with faster machine integration, and system integrators can enjoy a more solution-oriented service.'