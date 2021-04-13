Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation

04/13/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schneider boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation

Hannover, Germany

13/04/2021

Download PDF
  • Modular design with 40% size reduction
  • Maximizes resilience and uptime with self-diagnosis indicators and end-of-life notifications
  • Improves equipment reliability and robustness by up to 90%

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announces the release of new generation of TeSys Giga series Motor Starters.

The iconic TeSys Giga series has been reimagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.

With 56 patents under the belt, TeSys Giga series Motor Starters is designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining as well as various manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability and driving down maintenance costs, reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:

  • Modular design: The unique set up enables easy replacement of spare parts, improving the reliability and robustness by up to 90% with up to 50% faster integration and commissioning time.
  • Compact footprint: Compact design with 40% size reduction to enable optimal cabinet installation space.
  • Self-diagnosis:Predictive maintenance can be achieved through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, significantly reducing the downtime and optimizing site operation with tips wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator, and contactor open & close status indicator. This feature significantly maximizes resilience and uptime for an efficient site operation.
  • Full-scale protection: Initial settings guarantee a safe customer journey when it comes to overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection, and phase imbalance protection.
  • QR Codes: Delivers technical documents, technical video guides, and counterfeit safeguards which improve customer experience.
  • Highly reliable and ready for harsh environment: Improved auxiliary contacts (17V,1mA,10-8) enable better reliability in harsh environment and conform to high density PLC input applications

'We are proud to continue delivering ground-breaking digital innovation addressing our customers' most pressing needs,' said Nadege Petit, EVP Power Products at Schneider Electric. 'In today's rapidly changing world, it is important to equip the industry with full control over the safety and reliability of mission-critical operations, with the ability to detect and resolve faults at pace. What's more, we want to enable a streamlined and optimized manufacturing process with solutions that are safe, reliable and interoperable. We are delighted that machine builders and panel builders can now maximize efficiency with faster machine integration, and system integrators can enjoy a more solution-oriented service.'

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
09:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Reduce Time to Modernization – Schneider Electric An..
PU
09:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : New Services from Schneider Electric Pinpoint Operational ..
PU
09:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : launches Partnerships of the Future, unleashing simplified..
PU
09:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital in..
PU
08:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC RELEASES THE MOST : Galaxy VL
AQ
03:23aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : backed drive by Solar Impulse Foundation to identify clima..
PU
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Optimising Business Opportunities from Singapore
AQ
04/12SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : XW Pro solar hybrid inverter now eligible for California e..
AQ
04/12COVID-19 OFFERED OPPORTUNITIES TO PR : Schneider Electric's Karen Lim
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 272 M 32 439 M 32 439 M
Net income 2021 2 675 M 3 181 M 3 181 M
Net Debt 2021 4 316 M 5 134 M 5 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 73 980 M 88 135 M 87 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 135,91 €
Last Close Price 133,46 €
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.81%88 135
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.16%112 938
NIDEC CORPORATION7.78%74 895
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.60%55 950
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.48%55 167
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.5.49%30 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ