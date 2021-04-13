Log in
Schneider Electric : launches Partnerships of the Future, unleashing simplified, open and increasingly digital collaboration

04/13/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Schneider Electric launches Partnerships of the Future, unleashing simplified, open and increasingly digital collaboration

Hannover, Germany

13/04/2021

Download PDF
  • Enabling business growth through knowledge transfers, collaboration and innovative natively digital and connected products
  • Supporting digital transformation, enabling sustainability and efficiency in the new electric world
  • Revealing the next generation of pioneering energy management innovations including BlokSeT™ and Okken LV switchboards, unveils the new and improved iconic TeSys™ Giga
  • Boosting EcoStruxure™ Power to protect critical industry, buildings and infrastructure facilities from damage caused by short circuits, ground faults or overload faults

In its quest to strengthen global efforts of designing a more resilient, sustainable electric world, Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is all set to showcase pioneering energy management innovations and partner programs at the Hannover Messe 2021.

To address the global urgency of climate change and the 21st century's most significant challenges of the accelerating energy transition and growing demand for energy, Schneider electric is launching Partnerships of the Future. It is committed to enabling a green recovery whilst supporting the mega trends of mass digitization, greater electrification, along with the increasing role of natively connected digital products and software, in a bid to ensure sustainability and energy efficiency at scale.

Schneider calls this vision an 'All-Electric, All Digital New Electric World', powered by abundant clean energy, or Electricity 4.0. As the electric and digital solutions are becoming more complex, Schneider aims to empower its robust network of partners with high-paced, built to demand, supportive and simplified products, complete with native connectivity and making sustainable and electrical safety goals achievable.

As our world digitizes, large buildings, critical facilities and infrastructure are becoming increasingly dependent on reliable, uninterrupted power,' said Nadège Petit, Executive Vice President, Power Products Division, Schneider Electric.'Yet power-related issues are increasingly common. With electrical networks inside facilities becoming more complex amid the explosion of the IoT, data and the number of smart devices - the reliability and availability of power is non-negotiable. Electrical faults and unplanned downtime can be both risky and costly, leading to failures in industrial and building operations. Our new electrical safety, reliability and connectivity solutions are designed to equip customers and partners with reliable smart technology not only able to anticipate but also to proactively protect critical infrastructure and equipment from the dangers of electrical failures.'

Partnerships of the Future: simplified, open and digital

Increased digitization and industry innovation make simplified, open standard solutions, training and knowledge transfers available to our partners as we look to leverage meaningful Partnerships of the Future to enable the New Electric World. We want our partners to openly collaborate with one another, to share and learn for mutual benefit and, by extension, the benefit of their customers. With more than 650,000 members, 300 apps, and 100-plus communities, our open ecosystem is a robust resource for all players involved. It enables collaboration with other electrical contractors and peers, access to a state-of-the-art technology portfolio, the opportunity to stay up to date with the rapid evolution of the markets in order to help generate new sales leads.

MySchneider Partner Program encourages transformative and collaborative solutions within Schneider Electric's energy management ecosystem, including curated content for partners.

Open and simplified solutions

We aim to deliver digital solutions and connected products that drive meaningful outcomes for our partners. Today, we are launching a number of next generation safety, reliability and connectivity solutions for critical industry segments, buildings and infrastructure:

  • The new iconic TeSys™ Gigafeatures native digital connectivity and is packed with 56 new patents. Easy to install and use, these innovations feature native connectivity to the cloud, enhanced safety and real-time monitoring.
  • The PrismaSeTactive low-voltage switchboard is an industry-first product to include built-in cloud connectivity, providing instant access to intelligent alarming, energy usage analysis, trends, and preventative maintenance plans.
  • The new generation ComPacTmolded-case circuit breakers feature a refreshed design and tailored for operational excellence and significant simplification of maintenance activities.
  • The next generation BlokSeT™ and Okken™ LV switchboardshave been given a new look and feel for an improved ergonomic experience. IoT-ready wireless connectivity means fast and easy access anywhere, anytime.

With the launch, Schneider reaffirms its commitment to provide open, simple to deploy digital solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency, enabling industry-wide collaboration and partnerships in the New Electric World. New programs help strengthen our partners' position in the world of connected solutions and drive industry innovation.

EcoStruxure™ Power protects critical infrastructure

These innovations are brought together under EcoStruxure™ Power - a comprehensive, open, IoT-enabled architecture and platform that simplifies and digitizes electrical distribution systems to enable more resilient, sustainable, and efficient facility operations by delivering on the fundamental goals of connected power distribution: electrical safety, power availability/reliability, operational & energy efficiency, and cybersecurity.

Moreover, EcoStruxure™ Power is designed to optimize the CAPEX of smart solutions throughout the design, build, and commissioning phases of projects by minimizing risk and costs whilst increasing efficiency.

Not only does it allow for better integration of clean energy, strengthening resilience of the grid and key infrastructure - it also helps to avoid unplanned downtime, as the world stands to benefit from the power of sustainable clean energy, or Electricity 4.0. According to industry research, the average cost of downtime in hospitals is $8,662 per minute, while 98 percent of organizations say one hour of downtime costs over $100,000. With EcoStruxure™, the average expected savings include 35% of engineering time, 24% of energy consumption savings and a 20% of CO2 footprint optimization.

Today, EcoStruxure™ covers 500,000 sites globally, connecting some 45,000 developers and system integrators, 3,000 utilities, and 650,000 service providers and partners as a community.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
