Schneider Electric : ranks 4th in Gartner's Top 25 Supply Chain Award

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, was today ranked 4th in Gartner's closely-watched annual ranking of corporate supply chains.

The inclusion is the 6th time that Schneider has featured on the Top 25 list, and it underlines the company's consistent efforts to strengthen and digitize its supply chain operations.

It comes against the backdrop of what has been an exceptionally tough year: supply chain managers around the globe have had to navigate the disruptions caused by the pandemic, as well as a spate of weather-linked disasters and other disruptions, often needing to quickly adapt and re-think operations and established ways of working in response to rapidly changing circumstances.

Gartner's annual ranking identifies supply chain leaders and highlights their best practices, specifically celebrating supply chains which demonstrate alignment with the three macro-trends of integrated purpose-driven organizations, customer-driven transformers, and digital-first supply chains.

'It's truly an honor to be held in such high regard by our supply chain peers globally', said Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Schneider Electric. 'Leveraging our supply chain strategy, STRIVE, we managed to demonstrate resilience during a challenging year. We're also working hard to both decarbonize our operations further, and to engage our suppliers to likewise decarbonize, towards our goal of a net zero carbon supply chain by 2050.'

Earlier this year, Schneider was recognized by Corporate Knights as the most sustainable corporation in the world and announced the acceleration of its ESG commitments and aggressive targets for 2025 to reduce CO2 with its customers and partner ecosystem.

As part of this commitment, Schneider recently launched the Zero Carbon Project, which aims to lower the carbon footprint of its supply chain. Under this initiative, the company will partner with its top 1,000 suppliers - which represent 70% of Schneider's carbon emissions - to halve their operations' CO2 emissions by 2025. The initiative is part of Schneider's 2021-2025 sustainability goals, and is a concrete step towards limiting the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5°C or less by 2050, as targeted by the Paris Agreement.

Schneider's manufacturing plant in Lexington, Kentucky, was also recognized as a 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Advanced Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Lexington site is the third Schneider factory to receive this honor for success in adopting 4IR technologies at scale with demonstrated benefits to date.

To learn more, visit www.se.com