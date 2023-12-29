Schneider Electric: one of the winners of 2023 on the CAC40

Schneider Electric is one of the CAC40's biggest gainers over 2023 as a whole, posting an annual gain of 40%, with the low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment supplier's share price gaining 8.3% on November 9.



For the record, the group unveiled above-consensus 2023-27 targets, aiming for organic sales growth of between 7 and 10% a year and an organic improvement in its adjusted Ebita margin of around 50 basis points.



These targets were welcomed by Deutsche Bank, which stated that 'if achieved, the growth target would make Schneider one of the most dynamic companies in Europe, with the prospect of a stock market revaluation in sight'.



