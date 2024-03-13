SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : price target raised by UBS

UBS has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Schneider Electric and raised its target price from €207 to €250, a new target that offers 19% upside potential for the French energy management and automation specialist's shares.



The broker highlights 'a double-digit average annual EPS growth rate, underpinned by secular growth drivers and margin expansion', and believes that 'margin targets for 2024 look conservative'.



