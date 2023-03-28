Schneider Electric proposes a "Say on Climate" to its shareholders as presented in the 2022 Universal Registration Document which is now available

Rueil-Malmaison (France), March 28, 2023 - Schneider Electric SE, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces that the Board decided to offer its shareholders an opportunity to express their views on Schneider Electric's Climate strategy at the next Annual General Meeting convened on May 4, 2023.

Schneider Electric, as an Impact Company, wants to be both a sustainability enabler, supporting partners and customers with its decarbonation and digital solutions and services, as well as a sustainability practitioner committed to becoming Net-Zero across its end-to-end value chain. The Group's Climate strategy addresses all its stakeholders, from employees to supply chain partners, customers, as well as local communities and institutions, and shows that there are ways for companies to "do good while doing well and vice-versa".

In August 2022, Schneider Electric was one of the first companies to see its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets - referred as its 'Net-Zero commitment' - validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) according to the new "Corporate Net-Zero Standard". In line with the ambition to contribute to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, Schneider Electric is committed to be Net-Zero across its entire value chain by 2050, which means that the Group aims to reduce its 2021 footprint by an absolute 90% by 2050 and neutralize residual emissions with high quality and durable carbon removal credits. The company has also defined short-term and mid-term targets supported by concrete programs under the Climate pillar of its Schneider Sustainability Impact, and in 2022 reduced its Scope 1 and 2 footprint by 22%, and its scope 3 footprint by close to 12%, compared to 2021.

The Board invites shareholders to support this strategy, which will influence every aspect of the Group's actions over the long-term. A widespread approval of Schneider Electric's Climate strategy will bolster the Company's efforts to further accelerate its decarbonization journey in a transparent way.

Schneider Electric's Climate strategy is presented in the 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) which has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2023.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the Group's web site www.se.com/finance and at its corporate head office: 35 rue Joseph Monier - CS 30323, 92506 Rueil-Malmaison Cedex (France). The Universal Registration Document is also available on the website of the AMF(http://www.amf-france.org).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents :

• 2022 Annual Financial Report;

• Annual management report of the Board of Directors;

• Corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce);

• Disclosure on extra-financial performance and vigilance plan;

• Statutory auditors' reports; and

• Details of the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

