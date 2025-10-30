Schneider Electric has posted Q3 2025 revenue growth of 4.4% as reported to €9.72bn, while organic growth reached 9% with contributions from all of its geographic regions.



'The energy management business (+10% organic growth) is driving growth, with continued demand from data centers boosting performance, supported by investments in electrical network infrastructure," said CEO Olivier Blum.



"We are also very pleased to see that the industrial automation business (+6% organic growth) is returning to growth, supported by the recovery in discrete manufacturing markets and the performance of AVEVA," he continued.



Schneider Electric confirms its 2025 target of adjusted EBITA organic growth of between +10% and +15%, driven in particular by organic revenue growth of between +7% and +10% and implying an adjusted EBITA margin of between approximately 18.7% and 19%.