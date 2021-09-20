Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : retains top rankings at the Institutional Investor 2021 Awards

09/20/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Schneider Electric retains top rankings at the Institutional Investor 2021 Awards

Rueil-Malmaison, France

20/09/2021

Download PDF

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has once again been recognized at the All-Europe Executive Team Institutional Investor 2021 Awards, winning both the Most Honoured Company and the Best Investor Relations Program within the Capital Goods sector.

The 2021 awards also include Best CEO for Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric Chairman & CEO, the runner-up position for Hilary Maxson's first year as Schneider Electric's Group CFO as Best CFO in the Capital Goods sector and Best Investor Relations Professional for Amit Bhalla, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Schneider Electric.

The annual Institutional Investor Research Ranking measures the effectiveness and reach of Investor Relations of European companies. Nearly 1,200 investors, buy-side analysts, and sell-side researchers from more than 500 firms voted to determine this year's results. All votes are weighted by rating and attributes and within each category and were then aggregated to create the CEO, CFO, IR Professional, IR Program, ESG and Investor Day rankings. The overall rankings for each category are based on combined buy-and sell-side votes.

Schneider Electric has been recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
